Johnson & Johnson : to Host Annual Health for Humanity Investor Webcast

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), the world's largest and most broadly-based healthcare company, announced today it will host a Health for Humanity investor webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on June 18, 2020. The webcast will highlight Johnson & Johnson's 2019 Health for Humanity Report, which documents how Johnson & Johnson is enabling sustainable progress toward the Company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments.

In addition to key 2019 milestones, the webcast and annual update will include a review of the Company's Health for Humanity 2020 Goals and United Nations Sustainable Development Goals commitment areas, as well as relevant updates related to its COVID-19 efforts. As a global healthcare leader, Johnson & Johnson remains committed to mobilizing its deep scientific expertise, extensive partnerships and scalable manufacturing capabilities to address the critical needs of families, communities, healthcare professionals and employees around the world.

Investors and other interested parties can join this year's Health for Humanity Investor Webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on June 18, 2020 by visiting Johnson & Johnson's website, www.investor.jnj.com. To submit a question ahead of the webcast, please send your question to HealthforHumanity@its.jnj.com. A replay will be available at www.investor.jnj.com.

About the Johnson & Johnson Health for Humanity Report

Our Johnson & Johnson Health for Humanity Report provides an annual update on performance and progress in ESG areas relevant to our business. The Report details how we are delivering on our commitments in key focus areas of better health for all, responsible business practices and safeguarding the environmental health. The 2019 Health for Humanity Report will be released on June 10, 2020. As part of the Report, the Company is reporting for the first time against the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards for all three business segments. The Report will be available online at http://healthforhumanityreport.jnj.com/ with a 2019 Report Summary also available in English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Chinese (traditional and simplified), and Japanese.

About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That's why for more than 130 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world's largest and most broadly-based healthcare company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity. Learn more at www.jnj.com. Follow us at @JNJNews.

