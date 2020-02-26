NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 11th, at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Miami Beach, FL. Ciro Romer, Company Group Chairman, Medical Devices North America will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 10:15 a.m. (Eastern Time).

This webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com.

A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson--johnson-to-participate-in-barclays-global-healthcare-conference-301011995.html

SOURCE Johnson & Johnson