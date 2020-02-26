Log in
Johnson & Johnson : to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

02/26/2020

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 11th, at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Miami Beach, FL.  Ciro Romer, Company Group Chairman, Medical Devices North America will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 10:15 a.m. (Eastern Time).

This webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com.

A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast.

(PRNewsfoto/Johnson & Johnson)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson--johnson-to-participate-in-barclays-global-healthcare-conference-301011995.html

SOURCE Johnson & Johnson


© PRNewswire 2020
