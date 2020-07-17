Log in
JOHNSON & JOHNSON

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

(JNJ)
News 


Johnson & Johnson : to Participate in Citi ‘Of Hearts and Minds' Conference Call Series

07/17/2020 | 11:26am EDT

New Brunswick, NJ (July 17, 2020) -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in Citi 'Of Hearts and Minds' Conference Call Series on Monday, July 27th. Ashley McEvoy, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman, Medical Devices will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 3:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).

This conference call will be available to investors and other interested parties by dialing 1-856-344-9142, confirmation code: 9339323 or visit the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com.

  • Press Contacts:
    Cristal Downing
    (732) 524-3283
    (908) 616-8833 (M)

    Investor Contacts:
    Matt Stuckley
    (732) 524-2617

Disclaimer

Johnson & Johnson published this content on 17 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2020 15:25:01 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 80 535 M - -
Net income 2020 17 353 M - -
Net Debt 2020 5 948 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 22,9x
Yield 2020 2,61%
Capitalization 393 B 393 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,96x
Nbr of Employees 132 200
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Duration : Period :
Johnson & Johnson Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 162,15 $
Last Close Price 149,25 $
Spread / Highest target 21,9%
Spread / Average Target 8,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alex Gorsky Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph J. Wolk Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paulus Stoffels Chief Scientific Officer
James D. Swanson Global Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Charles O. Prince Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.32%393 213
ROCHE HOLDING AG8.20%306 166
MERCK & CO., INC.-12.70%200 414
PFIZER, INC.-8.83%197 752
NOVARTIS AG-10.33%192 434
ABBVIE INC.12.85%176 093
