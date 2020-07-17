Johnson & Johnson : to Participate in Citi ‘Of Hearts and Minds' Conference Call Series

New Brunswick, NJ (July 17, 2020) -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in Citi 'Of Hearts and Minds' Conference Call Series on Monday, July 27th. Ashley McEvoy, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman, Medical Devices will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 3:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).

This conference call will be available to investors and other interested parties by dialing 1-856-344-9142, confirmation code: 9339323 or visit the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com.