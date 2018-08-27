Johnson & Johnson : to Participate in the 2018 Morgan Stanley 16th Annual Global Healthcare Conference Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Morgan Stanley 16th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Log in
JOHNSON & JOHNSON (JNJ)
Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Morgan Stanley 16th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

08/27/2018 | 04:17pm CEST

New Brunswick, NJ (August 24, 2018) -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the 2018 Morgan Stanley 16th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, September 14th, at The Grand Hyatt Hotel in New York. Alex Gorsky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 9:55 a.m. (Eastern Time).

This webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com.

A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast.

###

  • Press Contacts:

    Ernie Knewitz
    (732) 524-6623
    (917) 697-2318 (M)

    Cristal Downing
    (732) 524-3283
    (908) 616-8833 (M)

    Investor Contacts:

    Christopher DelOrefice
    (732) 524-2955

    Matthew Stuckley
    (732) 524-2617

Johnson & Johnson published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 14:16:01 UTC
