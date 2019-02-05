Log in
Johnson & Johnson

JOHNSON & JOHNSON (JNJ)
  Report  
Johnson & Johnson : to Participate in the 2019 CAGNY Conference

02/05/2019 | 04:37pm EST

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the 2019 CAGNY Conference on Tuesday, Feb. 19, at The Boca Raton Resort, Boca Raton, FL.  Alison Lewis, Global Chief Marketing Officer for Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc. will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

This webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com.

A webcast and podcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson--johnson-to-participate-in-the-2019-cagny-conference-300790303.html

SOURCE Johnson & Johnson


© PRNewswire 2019
