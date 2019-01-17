Johnson & Johnson : to Use Apple Watch App for Heart-Health Study

By Kimberly Chin

Johnson & Johnson said Thursday that it has joined with Apple Inc. on a research study that will test the Apple Watch's ability to help detect early irregular heart conditions in certain people before something life-threatening happens.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., which is a part of J&J's family of research and development companies, will work on the study. The company will use its J&J-developed heart health monitoring app on the Apple Watch, which will help detect the irregular heart rhythms of people living with atrial fibrillation, a type of heart arrhythmia that makes them more prone to strokes.

"We're excited about the potential of common, wearable technology to aid in the earlier detection and prevention of a frequent cause of stroke," said J&J Chief Scientific Officer Paul Stoffels, M.D. in prepared remarks.

J&J said the study will help measure the efficacy of the Apple Watch in its ability to provide irregular heart rhythm notifications that could help with the early detection of heart conditions, as well as show whether patients adhering to certain medications are effective.

The multiyear research program will launch sometime in 2019, J&J said. The program will be conducted in the U.S. with individuals of 65 years in age or older.

Atrial fibrillation is a condition that causes an irregular and often rapid, heart rate. It affects up to 2.7 million to 6.1 million people, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Through Apple Watch people have been able to learn more about their heart health, including discovering they have AFib. This kind of information empowers customers to follow up with the right treatment or even better, implement healthy habits aimed at prevention," said Jeff Williams, chief operating officer of Apple, in prepared remarks.

