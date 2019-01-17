Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Johnson & Johnson    JNJ

JOHNSON & JOHNSON (JNJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Johnson & Johnson : to Use Apple Watch App for Heart-Health Study

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 10:02am EST

By Kimberly Chin

Johnson & Johnson said Thursday that it has joined with Apple Inc. on a research study that will test the Apple Watch's ability to help detect early irregular heart conditions in certain people before something life-threatening happens.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., which is a part of J&J's family of research and development companies, will work on the study. The company will use its J&J-developed heart health monitoring app on the Apple Watch, which will help detect the irregular heart rhythms of people living with atrial fibrillation, a type of heart arrhythmia that makes them more prone to strokes.

"We're excited about the potential of common, wearable technology to aid in the earlier detection and prevention of a frequent cause of stroke," said J&J Chief Scientific Officer Paul Stoffels, M.D. in prepared remarks.

J&J said the study will help measure the efficacy of the Apple Watch in its ability to provide irregular heart rhythm notifications that could help with the early detection of heart conditions, as well as show whether patients adhering to certain medications are effective.

The multiyear research program will launch sometime in 2019, J&J said. The program will be conducted in the U.S. with individuals of 65 years in age or older.

Atrial fibrillation is a condition that causes an irregular and often rapid, heart rate. It affects up to 2.7 million to 6.1 million people, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Through Apple Watch people have been able to learn more about their heart health, including discovering they have AFib. This kind of information empowers customers to follow up with the right treatment or even better, implement healthy habits aimed at prevention," said Jeff Williams, chief operating officer of Apple, in prepared remarks.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE -0.79% 153.6992 Delayed Quote.-1.78%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 0.23% 128.335 Delayed Quote.0.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JOHNSON & JOHNSON
10:02aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : to Use Apple Watch App for Heart-Health Study
DJ
09:15aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : annual earnings release
08:42aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:31aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Announces Research Study with Apple Watch to Help Improve AF..
PR
07:01aJOHNSON & JOHNSON COMPLETES ACQUISIT : z Holdings Co., Ltd.
PR
01/15BeiGene's Btk inhibitor gets U.S. breakthrough designation
AQ
01/14JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES COMPLETI : z Holdings Co., Ltd.
AQ
01/12ATTENTION JNJ EMPLOYEES : Zamansky LLC Investigates Possible ERISA Violations in..
BU
01/11JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Recommends Rejection Of Below-Market "Mini-Tender" Offer By ..
PR
01/11JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES COMPLETI : z Holdings Co., Ltd.
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 81 372 M
EBIT 2018 25 408 M
Net income 2018 17 909 M
Debt 2018 10 058 M
Yield 2018 2,79%
P/E ratio 2018 19,97
P/E ratio 2019 17,03
EV / Sales 2018 4,34x
EV / Sales 2019 4,13x
Capitalization 343 B
Chart JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Duration : Period :
Johnson & Johnson Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 145 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alex Gorsky Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph J. Wolk Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles O. Prince Independent Director
William David Perez Independent Director
Anne M. Mulcahy Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.24%343 400
PFIZER-2.11%244 238
NOVARTIS3.97%225 626
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.5.61%223 510
MERCK AND COMPANY-2.36%194 014
AMGEN2.17%126 737
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.