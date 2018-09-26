The Quest to End Tuberculosis: 13 Memorable Moments in Innovation

Tuberculosis (TB) is one of the world's greatest health threats.

Today, nearly one-quarter of the world's population is infected with the TB bacteria. In 2016 alone, there were 1.7 million TB-related deaths.

While most cases of TB can be successfully treated with medication, there is growing concern about the rising rates of multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB)-that is, cases of TB that don't respond to the two most powerful TB drugs. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there were nearly half a million new cases of MDR-TB in 2016.

That's why Johnson & Johnson has had a long-standing commitment to help make TB history through numerous initiatives.

'While one big milestone for us has been the development of the first new TB treatment in over 40 years for MDR-TB, our focus goes far beyond that,' says Wim ParysWim Parys,Vice President R&D, Global Public Health, Johnson & Johnson, Vice President R&D, Global Public Health, Johnson & Johnson.

The company has partnered with such high-burden countries as China, India, Russia and South Africa to increase TB awareness, train health workers, improve diagnosis rates and increase access to affordable treatment. Through a four-year donation program, Johnson & Johnson has also committed to provide over 60,000 courses of itsMDR-TB treatment, free of charge, to more than 100 eligible low- and middle-income countries around the world.

'Access is especially difficult in low-income nations,' explains Ana-Maria IonescuAna-Maria Ionescu,Senior Director, Global Marketing Leader TB, Global Public Health, Johnson & Johnson, Senior Director, Global Marketing Leader TB, Global Public Health, Johnson & Johnson. 'Today, we've reached patients in more than 105 countries, including29 of the30 countrieswith the highest burdens of TB, such as South Africa and India.'

As the United Nations General Assembly convenes this week to hold the first-ever high-level meeting on the fight to end TB, we explore the decadeslong role Johnson & Johnson has played to help bring the world one step closer to achieving its goal of ending the disease.

