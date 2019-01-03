Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Johnson & Johnson    JNJ

JOHNSON & JOHNSON (JNJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. drugmaker J&J's India sales dip 3 percent in 2017/18: filing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 07:54am CET
A bottle of Johnson's Baby Powder is seen in a photo illustration taken in New York

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson's sales in India dipped 3 percent in the year to March 2018, a regulatory filing showed on Thursday, as the U.S. drugmaker grappled with the country's stringent medical device pricing policies.

The company, currently mired in a controversy surrounding the safety of its baby talcum powder, reported overall sales of 58.28 billion rupees ($829 million) in India for the year, its filing with the country's Ministry of Corporate Affairs shows.

But its after-tax profit for the period rose 18 percent to $98 million on other income, including foreign exchange gains.

J&J's medical device sales in India have been hit following the federal government's move in 2017 to cap prices of devices such as orthopedic knee implants to help poor patients.

The restrictions were part of a broader push by India to end what it called "illegal profiteering" by companies.

The company has recently been in the news after a Reuters investigation found J&J knew for decades that cancer-causing asbestos lurked in its baby powder.

The report prompted drug inspectors across India to collect talc samples from J&J facilities for testing.

J&J has said the Reuters article was "one-sided, false and inflammatory", adding that its Baby Powder was "safe and asbestos free".

J&J's Baby Powder is one of the most recognized foreign brands in India. The company leads sales in the Indian baby and child toiletries market, which Euromonitor International estimates was worth $178 million last year.

J&J's consumer segment in India, which includes baby care products such as soap and talc, recorded sales of 31 billion rupees in the year to March 2018, marginally lower than the previous year, the company's India filing showed.

Sales in its medical segment, which includes its orthopedic products, fell 7 percent to 19.6 billion rupees.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Martin Howell and Himani Sarkar)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JOHNSON & JOHNSON
07:54aU.S. DRUGMAKER J&J'S INDIA SALES DIP : filing
RE
01/02JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Announces Quarterly Dividend for First Quarter 2019
PR
2018JOHNSON & JOHNSON : After damaging Reuters report, J&J doubles down on talc safe..
RE
2018ATTENTION JNJ EMPLOYEES : Zamansky LLC Investigates Possible ERISA Violations in..
BU
2018JOHNSON & JOHNSON : to Participate in 37th Annual JP Morgan Health Care Conferen..
AQ
2018JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Global beauty product market has plenty of room to expand wi..
AQ
2018Wells Fargo, Nissan skid while Mindbody, Newmont Mining rise
AQ
2018MARKETS RIGHT NOW : Stocks sharply lower on Wall Street
AQ
2018JOHNSON & JOHNSON : #WHAT5WORDS | Update on Projections and Outcomes
AQ
2018JOHNSON & JOHNSON : to Participate in 37th Annual JP Morgan Health Care Conferen..
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 81 350 M
EBIT 2018 25 408 M
Net income 2018 17 909 M
Debt 2018 10 061 M
Yield 2018 2,80%
P/E ratio 2018 19,92
P/E ratio 2019 17,00
EV / Sales 2018 4,34x
EV / Sales 2019 4,12x
Capitalization 343 B
Chart JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Duration : Period :
Johnson & Johnson Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 146 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alex Gorsky Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Scott White President, Janssen Immunology, Janssen Inc.,
Joseph J. Wolk Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles O. Prince Independent Director
William David Perez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.00%342 623
PFIZER-0.92%253 170
NOVARTIS0.00%217 068
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-1.26%212 872
MERCK AND COMPANY0.00%198 695
AMGEN-1.42%124 047
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.