“I Was on the Ground During the HIV Epidemic": Meet the Scientist Who's Sharing the Spotlight With Celebs at the Global Citizen Festival
09/30/2018 | 07:52pm CEST
It isn't just music superstars who attend the annual event in Central Park. Johnson & Johnson's Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Paul Stoffels, is on the lineup, too. He shares his personal story of why he's so dedicated to global public health-and how the company is working to prevent HIV infections through an investigational vaccine.
By Camille ChatterjeeSeptember 29, 2018
T
he backdrop: Central Park. The crowd: Over 60,000 people. The headliners: John Legend, The Weeknd and Janet Jackson, just to name a few.
We're talking about the sixth annual Global Citizen Festival, a concert and event held each September where music fans and world leaders alike come together to take action on such pressing social issues as poverty and gender inequality. Another big topic on the docket: improving access to quality medical care for people across the globe.
The 2017 Global Citizen Festival in New York City's Central Park
Jason Szenes/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Among the luminaries from the healthcare world in attendance this year is Paul Stoffels, M.DPaul Stoffels, M.D.,Vice Chair of the Executive Committee and Chief Scientific Officer at Johnson & Johnson., Vice Chair of the Executive Committee and Chief Scientific Officer at Johnson & Johnson, the Major Health Partner of the Festival for the third year in a row.
In 2017, Dr. Stoffels took to Global Citizen's main stage to announce a large study to test a new, and urgently needed, vaccine for HIV. This year, he's back with an exciting update on the study, as well as to announce a new partnership with the Health for All Coalition to ensure that more than 450,000 community healthcare workers around the world can access the skills and digital tools they need to help save and improve lives.
To underscore this critical need for skilled frontline healthcare workers, Stoffels will share the stage with Mary Slessor Sanya, a pediatric nurse and midwife from Kenya who has been practicing for 23 years, and Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization.
Just before the big show, he sat down with us to explain why Global Citizen is such a powerful platform for good-and how this and other collaborations are enabling Johnson & Johnson to fulfill its mission of improving health for humanity.
Q:
Global Citizen is committed to giving people around the world a healthier future. How is Johnson & Johnson working toward the same goal?
A:
Simply put: All of our products-whether from our consumer, medical devices or pharmaceuticals groups-have a big impact on global health. We address health and wellness needs from self-care to more complicated medical care.
In pharmaceuticals, for example, we're aiming to prevent, treat and cure diseases like HIV, tuberculosis (TB), cancer, diabetes and mental illness. We're also one of the biggest providers of essential surgical tools and instruments, including those used to treat traumatic injury, which is a pressing issue around the world. And our consumer group works to improve overall wellness through sun care, oral health, beauty and other products.
Q:
Speaking of HIV, your own healthcare career started at a clinic in Africa at the very beginning of the epidemic. What kinds of strides have you seen the world make since the early 1980s in fighting this disease?
A:
When I started my work in Africa, the life expectancy of an HIV patient was just six months. Today, we are closing in on providing patients a near-normal life expectancy-people are now surviving 30 to 40 years after diagnosis. While HIV patients still need to take medication every day, we can keep people healthy for the rest of their lives.
The challenge in less-developed nations is creating the healthcare infrastructure necessary for providing those medications to patients, and more simplified therapies that are easier to stick to over the long run. So we're now working with partners on developing a long-acting injectable treatment that would mean patients could take just one injection a month.
What we really need, though, is a vaccine to prevent HIV in the first place. So we are working with many partners to conduct Imbokodo, the first efficacy study for a mosaic-based vaccine designed to prevent a wide range of viral strains responsible for the HIV pandemic.
Q:
You first publicly announced the HIV vaccine trial at last year's Global Citizen Festival in New York City. What progress has been made since then?
A:
I've visited trial sites for the Imbokodo study several times and the progress is very impressive. We need about 2,600 young women to enroll in the study, and in just a year,we've been able to get 25% of the way there.
Dr. Stoffels and Glenda Gray (shown at right), Imbokodo principal investigator and president and CEO of the South African Medical Research Council, at the opening of the Imbokodo clinical trial site in South Africa
In 2016, there were 1.8 million new HIV infections worldwide, and 43% of those were in eastern and southern Africa, with women and girls disproportionately affected.
I'm excited to showcase our commitment to global health, and to champion the people who are making the HIV vaccine study possible, including researchers, frontline healthcare workers and the patients taking part in the study.
Q:
What else is the company doing to help improve global public health?
A:
We're working with governments and NGOs to provide a new breakthrough medicine to patients with multidrug-resistant TB- which has a very high mortality rate-in countries with the most people with the disease, including China, India, Russia and South Africa.
We have contributed significant resources to deliver nearly 70,000 courses of this treatment to patients in need in 107 countries. To support this effort, we have worked with partners, including USAID and JSC Pharmstandard, on an important product donation program.
You'll also be attending a Global Citizen event in South Africa in December. What are you most looking forward to seeing there?
A:
I'm excited to showcase our commitment to global health, and to champion the people who are making the HIV vaccine study possible, including researchers, frontline healthcare workersand the patients taking part in the study.
South Africa has shown great leadership in how it is approaching TB and HIV. It's an example of how public health around the globe can be improved through partnership between the public and private sectors. It takes all of us in the global community to make a difference.
