It isn't just music superstars who attend the annual event in Central Park. Johnson & Johnson's Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Paul Stoffels, is on the lineup, too. He shares his personal story of why he's so dedicated to global public health-and how the company is working to prevent HIV infections through an investigational vaccine.

By Camille Chatterjee September 29, 2018

he backdrop: Central Park. The crowd: Over 60,000 people. The headliners: John Legend, The Weeknd and Janet Jackson, just to name a few.

We're talking about the sixth annual Global Citizen Festival, a concert and event held each September where music fans and world leaders alike come together to take action on such pressing social issues as poverty and gender inequality. Another big topic on the docket: improving access to quality medical care for people across the globe.

Share expand The 2017 Global Citizen Festival in New York City's Central Park Jason Szenes/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Among the luminaries from the healthcare world in attendance this year is Paul Stoffels, M.DPaul Stoffels, M.D.,Vice Chair of the Executive Committee and Chief Scientific Officer at Johnson & Johnson., Vice Chair of the Executive Committee and Chief Scientific Officer at Johnson & Johnson, the Major Health Partner of the Festival for the third year in a row.

In 2017, Dr. Stoffels took to Global Citizen's main stage to announce a large study to test a new, and urgently needed, vaccine for HIV. This year, he's back with an exciting update on the study, as well as to announce a new partnership with the Health for All Coalition to ensure that more than 450,000 community healthcare workers around the world can access the skills and digital tools they need to help save and improve lives.

To underscore this critical need for skilled frontline healthcare workers, Stoffels will share the stage with Mary Slessor Sanya, a pediatric nurse and midwife from Kenya who has been practicing for 23 years, and Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization.

Just before the big show, he sat down with us to explain why Global Citizen is such a powerful platform for good-and how this and other collaborations are enabling Johnson & Johnson to fulfill its mission of improving health for humanity.



Q: Speaking of HIV, your own healthcare career started at a clinic in Africa at the very beginning of the epidemic. What kinds of strides have you seen the world make since the early 1980s in fighting this disease? A: When I started my work in Africa, the life expectancy of an HIV patient was just six months. Today, we are closing in on providing patients a near-normal life expectancy-people are now surviving 30 to 40 years after diagnosis. While HIV patients still need to take medication every day, we can keep people healthy for the rest of their lives. The challenge in less-developed nations is creating the healthcare infrastructure necessary for providing those medications to patients, and more simplified therapies that are easier to stick to over the long run. So we're now working with partners on developing a long-acting injectable treatment that would mean patients could take just one injection a month. Meet a Johnson & Johnson Researcher Poised to Crack the HIV Vaccine Code What we really need, though, is a vaccine to prevent HIV in the first place. So we are working with many partners to conduct Imbokodo, the first efficacy study for a mosaic-based vaccine designed to prevent a wide range of viral strains responsible for the HIV pandemic.



Q: You first publicly announced the HIV vaccine trial at last year's Global Citizen Festival in New York City. What progress has been made since then? A: I've visited trial sites for the Imbokodo study several times and the progress is very impressive. We need about 2,600 young women to enroll in the study, and in just a year,we've been able to get 25% of the way there. Share expand Dr. Stoffels and Glenda Gray (shown at right), Imbokodo principal investigator and president and CEO of the South African Medical Research Council, at the opening of the Imbokodo clinical trial site in South Africa In 2016, there were 1.8 million new HIV infections worldwide, and 43% of those were in eastern and southern Africa, with women and girls disproportionately affected. So, together with partners like the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC), among many others, we are doing this study in five southern African countries with this vulnerable population, in an effort to identify new prevention tools for them. I'm excited to showcase our commitment to global health, and to champion the people who are making the HIV vaccine study possible, including researchers, frontline healthcare workers and the patients taking part in the study. Share