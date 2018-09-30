Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Johnson & Johnson    JNJ

JOHNSON & JOHNSON (JNJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

“I Was on the Ground During the HIV Epidemic": Meet the Scientist Who's Sharing the Spotlight With Celebs at the Global Citizen Festival

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2018 | 07:52pm CEST
It isn't just music superstars who attend the annual event in Central Park. Johnson & Johnson's Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Paul Stoffels, is on the lineup, too. He shares his personal story of why he's so dedicated to global public health-and how the company is working to prevent HIV infections through an investigational vaccine.
By Camille ChatterjeeSeptember 29, 2018
T

he backdrop: Central Park. The crowd: Over 60,000 people. The headliners: John Legend, The Weeknd and Janet Jackson, just to name a few.

We're talking about the sixth annual Global Citizen Festival, a concert and event held each September where music fans and world leaders alike come together to take action on such pressing social issues as poverty and gender inequality. Another big topic on the docket: improving access to quality medical care for people across the globe.

Shareexpand

The 2017 Global Citizen Festival in New York City's Central Park

Jason Szenes/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Among the luminaries from the healthcare world in attendance this year is Paul Stoffels, M.DPaul Stoffels, M.D.,Vice Chair of the Executive Committee and Chief Scientific Officer at Johnson & Johnson., Vice Chair of the Executive Committee and Chief Scientific Officer at Johnson & Johnson, the Major Health Partner of the Festival for the third year in a row.

In 2017, Dr. Stoffels took to Global Citizen's main stage to announce a large study to test a new, and urgently needed, vaccine for HIV. This year, he's back with an exciting update on the study, as well as to announce a new partnership with the Health for All Coalition to ensure that more than 450,000 community healthcare workers around the world can access the skills and digital tools they need to help save and improve lives.

To underscore this critical need for skilled frontline healthcare workers, Stoffels will share the stage with Mary Slessor Sanya, a pediatric nurse and midwife from Kenya who has been practicing for 23 years, and Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization.

Just before the big show, he sat down with us to explain why Global Citizen is such a powerful platform for good-and how this and other collaborations are enabling Johnson & Johnson to fulfill its mission of improving health for humanity.

Q:

Global Citizen is committed to giving people around the world a healthier future. How is Johnson & Johnson working toward the same goal?

A:

Simply put: All of our products-whether from our consumer, medical devices or pharmaceuticals groups-have a big impact on global health. We address health and wellness needs from self-care to more complicated medical care.

In pharmaceuticals, for example, we're aiming to prevent, treat and cure diseases like HIV, tuberculosis (TB), cancer, diabetes and mental illness. We're also one of the biggest providers of essential surgical tools and instruments, including those used to treat traumatic injury, which is a pressing issue around the world. And our consumer group works to improve overall wellness through sun care, oral health, beauty and other products.

Q:

Speaking of HIV, your own healthcare career started at a clinic in Africa at the very beginning of the epidemic. What kinds of strides have you seen the world make since the early 1980s in fighting this disease?

A:

When I started my work in Africa, the life expectancy of an HIV patient was just six months. Today, we are closing in on providing patients a near-normal life expectancy-people are now surviving 30 to 40 years after diagnosis. While HIV patients still need to take medication every day, we can keep people healthy for the rest of their lives.

The challenge in less-developed nations is creating the healthcare infrastructure necessary for providing those medications to patients, and more simplified therapies that are easier to stick to over the long run. So we're now working with partners on developing a long-acting injectable treatment that would mean patients could take just one injection a month.

What we really need, though, is a vaccine to prevent HIV in the first place. So we are working with many partners to conduct Imbokodo, the first efficacy study for a mosaic-based vaccine designed to prevent a wide range of viral strains responsible for the HIV pandemic.

Q:

You first publicly announced the HIV vaccine trial at last year's Global Citizen Festival in New York City. What progress has been made since then?

A:

I've visited trial sites for the Imbokodo study several times and the progress is very impressive. We need about 2,600 young women to enroll in the study, and in just a year,we've been able to get 25% of the way there.

Shareexpand

Dr. Stoffels and Glenda Gray (shown at right), Imbokodo principal investigator and president and CEO of the South African Medical Research Council, at the opening of the Imbokodo clinical trial site in South Africa

In 2016, there were 1.8 million new HIV infections worldwide, and 43% of those were in eastern and southern Africa, with women and girls disproportionately affected.

So, together with partners like the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC), among many others, we are doing this study in five southern African countries with this vulnerable population, in an effort to identify new prevention tools for them.

I'm excited to showcase our commitment to global health, and to champion the people who are making the HIV vaccine study possible, including researchers, frontline healthcare workers and the patients taking part in the study.

Share
Q:

What else is the company doing to help improve global public health?

A:

We're working with governments and NGOs to provide a new breakthrough medicine to patients with multidrug-resistant TB- which has a very high mortality rate-in countries with the most people with the disease, including China, India, Russia and South Africa.

We have contributed significant resources to deliver nearly 70,000 courses of this treatment to patients in need in 107 countries. To support this effort, we have worked with partners, including USAID and JSC Pharmstandard, on an important product donation program.

We also have a collaboration with the United Nations and the World Health Organization to provide 200 million doses of medication a year to children around the world suffering from intestinal worm infections.

And we're still very involved in the fight against Ebola. Today, in collaboration with organizations like NIH, the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) and the European Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI), we're bringing an Ebola vaccine to the finish line for those who need it, especially in central Africa.

Q:

You'll also be attending a Global Citizen event in South Africa in December. What are you most looking forward to seeing there?

A:

I'm excited to showcase our commitment to global health, and to champion the people who are making the HIV vaccine study possible, including researchers, frontline healthcare workersand the patients taking part in the study.

South Africa has shown great leadership in how it is approaching TB and HIV. It's an example of how public health around the globe can be improved through partnership between the public and private sectors. It takes all of us in the global community to make a difference.

Disclaimer

Johnson & Johnson published this content on 30 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2018 17:51:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JOHNSON & JOHNSON
07:52p&LDQUO;I WAS ON THE GROUND DURING TH : Meet the Scientist Who's Sharing the Spot..
PU
09/29JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Geron poleaxed as partner J&J abandons only pipeline drug
AQ
09/28JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Shares of Chinese Company Linked to J&J Plummet After Report..
DJ
09/28JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Short seller accuses GenScript of CAR T data fraud
AQ
09/28GERON : shares fall after Janssen returns imetelstat rights
AQ
09/28JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Announces New Collaboration to Advance Novel Vaccine for Mid..
AQ
09/28JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Two URI Student Teams Take Top Spots at HealthHacks RI
AQ
09/27JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Janssen Submits New Drug Application to U.S. FDA Seeking App..
AQ
09/27JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Janssen Elects Not to Continue Agreement with Geron for Imet..
PU
09/27GENSCRIPT BIOTECH : Stock of China's GenScript Plummets on Report Critical of Un..
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/28Forget Irrelevant Valuations, Returns Based Investing Is A Better Approach 
09/28Jane's August Dividend Increases And Income Tracker - Retirement Accounts 
09/27HEAD-TO-HEAD : Geron's Imetelstat Versus Acceleron's Luspatarcept For MDS 
09/27Alzheon Proposes Terms For Smaller IPO 
09/27Now Is The Time To Buy Johnson & Johnson 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 81 257 M
EBIT 2018 24 952 M
Net income 2018 16 036 M
Debt 2018 11 280 M
Yield 2018 2,59%
P/E ratio 2018 20,41
P/E ratio 2019 17,65
EV / Sales 2018 4,70x
EV / Sales 2019 4,46x
Capitalization 371 B
Chart JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Duration : Period :
Johnson & Johnson Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 144 $
Spread / Average Target 3,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alex Gorsky Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph J. Wolk Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles O. Prince Independent Director
William David Perez Independent Director
Anne M. Mulcahy Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.26%370 811
PFIZER21.67%257 347
NOVARTIS-0.63%220 318
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-3.55%209 039
MERCK AND COMPANY25.68%188 082
AMGEN20.12%135 209
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.