Pgm Market Report: May 2020

05/18/2020 | 07:07am EDT
Outlook
  • Pgm supply and demand will be severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • South African supplies are forecast to fall by at least 20%, while the collection of secondary materials will also be severely disrupted.
  • Autocatalyst demand will contract sharply on temporary plant closures, weak consumer demand and increased thrifting.
  • Industrial consumption will fall overall, but with significant variation between applications and regions.
  • Platinum lease rates rose sharply in March due to heavy buying by Chinese industrial consumers and Japanese investors.
  • Jewellery distributors also bought into low prices, but full-year jewellery demand will drop sharply.
Platinum 2019 chapter
  • The platinum market moved into deficit in 2019, with resurgent investment demand adding over one million ounces to ETF holdings.
  • Platinum use in autocatalysts declined 5%, as higher average loadings partly offset an 11% fall in world diesel car output.
  • Weakness in the Chinese jewellery sector intensified, due to further market share losses to gold.
  • Industrial demand fell below 2018's record level but was supported by large capacity expansions in China.
  • Auto scrap volumes rose strongly, but pgm recoveries were affected by longer processing lead-times.
  • Primary supplies fell slightly, with more shaft closures in South Africa and some disruption due to electricity shortages.
Palladium 2019 chapter
  • The palladium price set a series of all-time highs in 2019, as the deficit widened to nearly one million ounces.
  • Auto demand set a new record, despite lower vehicle output, as global average loadings rose by 14%.
  • Industrial demand fell, with the electronics sector hit by weaker economic growth, and some thrifting in dental alloys.
  • ETF redemptions slowed, and the final quarter of 2019 saw a modest return to positive investment.
  • Primary supplies were broadly flat, but secondary recoveries rose 10% despite capacity constraints and rising lead-times.
Rhodium 2019 chapter
  • Rhodium moved into deficit in 2019, with auto demand up 14% and primary supplies flat.
  • Market liquidity tightened dramatically, as automakers sought to secure their future rhodium needs.
  • Metal availability was inconsistent, due to electricity shortages in South Africa and capacity issues in secondary refineries.
  • Exceptionally tight market conditions propelled the price to $6,000 in December 2019 and to all-time highs in early 2020.

Disclaimer

Johnson Matthey plc published this content on 18 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2020 11:05:07 UTC
Latest news on JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC
07:07aPGM MARKET REPORT : May 2020
PU
07:02aJOHNSON MATTHEY : Pgm Prices Fall but Markets Remain Tight as Covid-19 Hits Supp..
AQ
05/13JOHNSON MATTHEY : Delay to the publication of preliminary financial results
AQ
04/23JOHNSON MATTHEY : and COVID-19 supporting our stakeholders for today, and for th..
AQ
02/27JOHNSON MATTHEY : Matthey - Johnson Matthey joins Greentown Labs as Gigawatt Par..
AQ
02/18Palladium Prices Hit Record Despite Chinese Auto Disruption
DJ
02/13JOHNSON MATTHEY : Dow and Johnson Matthey - Licensed process technology from Dow..
AQ
02/13Licensed Process Technology from Dow and Johnson Matthey Selected for New But..
GL
02/12PGM MARKET REPORT : February 2020
PU
02/12BASF picks German state of Brandenburg as battery materials production site
RE
More news
