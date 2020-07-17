JOHNSON OUTDOORS : TO RELEASE FISCAL 2020 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS ON JULY 31, 2020 JOHNSON OUTDOORS TO RELEASE FISCAL 2020 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS ON JULY 31, 2020

Log in
07/17/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

RACINE, Wisconsin, July 17, 2020-JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC.(Nasdaq: JOUT), a leading global innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technology, will release financial results for the Fiscal 2020 third quarter on Friday, July 31, 2020, before market open that day. The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast shortly afterwards at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and provide a Company update.

A live listen-only webcast of the conference call may be accessed at Johnson Outdoors' home page. A replay will be available on the Investor section home page on the Johnson Outdoors' website -www.johnsonoutdoors.com- for 30 days.

ABOUT JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC.

JOHNSON OUTDOORSis a leading global outdoor recreation company that inspires more people to experience the awe of the great outdoors with innovative, top-quality products. The company designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of winning, consumer-preferred brands across four categories: Watercraft Recreation, Fishing, Diving and Camping. Johnson Outdoors' iconic brands include: Old Town® canoes and kayaks; Ocean Kayak™; Carlisle® paddles; Minn Kota® fishing motors, batteries and anchors; Cannon® downriggers; Humminbird® marine electronics and charts; SCUBAPRO® dive equipment; Jetboil® outdoor cooking systems; and, Eureka!®camping and hiking equipment.

Johnson Outdoors Inc. published this content on 17 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2020 20:15:09 UTC
