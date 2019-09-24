Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Johnson Outdoors Inc.    JOUT

JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC.

(JOUT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Johnson Outdoors Granted Exclusions From Section 301 Tariffs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 07:01pm EDT

RACINE, Wis., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Outdoors Inc. (Nasdaq:JOUT), a leading global innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technology, announced today that the Company has been granted exclusions for some of its products’ components subject to Section 301 tariffs. These granted exclusions concern components currently sourced from China for products manufactured in the Company’s North American production facilities and sold worldwide.

As a result of the exclusions announced today, the Company is reducing the estimated impact of Section 301 tariffs on fiscal 2019 profits from $5-7 million to approximately $3 million. The exclusions are effective for one year from the date they were approved and allow the Company to be reimbursed for tariffs assessed and paid on components covered by the exclusions before they were approved.  

The exclusion requests were reviewed and approved by both the United States Trade Representative (USTR) and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

“We appreciate that USTR and CBP have granted these exclusions, and we continue to pursue a range of tariff mitigation efforts to strengthen U.S. manufacturing,” said David W. Johnson, Chief Financial Officer. “We remain hopeful that trade negotiations successfully and fairly resolve disputes and eliminate tariffs for the benefit of American manufacturers and workers."

About Johnson Outdoors Inc.

JOHNSON OUTDOORS is a leading global innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technologies that inspire more people to experience the awe of the great outdoors. The company designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of winning, consumer-preferred brands across four categories: Watercraft Recreation, Fishing, Diving and Camping. Johnson Outdoors' iconic brands include: Old Town® canoes and kayaks; Ocean Kayak; Carlisle® paddles; Minn Kota® fishing motors, batteries and anchors; Cannon® downriggers; Humminbird® marine electronics and charts; SCUBAPRO® dive equipment; Jetboil® outdoor cooking systems; and, Eureka!®camping and hiking equipment. 

Visit Johnson Outdoors at http://www.johnsonoutdoors.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain matters discussed in this press release are “forward-looking statements,” intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical fact are considered forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words or phrases such as "anticipate,'' "believe,'' "confident," "could,'' "expect,'' "intend,'' "may,'' "planned,'' "potential,'' "should,'' "will,'' "would'' or the negative of those terms or other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those currently anticipated. Factors that could affect actual results or outcomes include the matters described under the caption “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of the Company’s Form 10-K which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 7, 2018, and the following: changes in economic conditions, consumer confidence levels and discretionary spending patterns in key markets; uncertainties stemming from changes in U.S. trade policies, tariffs, and the reaction of other countries to such changes; the Company’s success in implementing its strategic plan, including its targeted sales growth platforms, innovation focus and its increasing digital presence; litigation costs related to actions of and disputes with third parties, including competitors; the Company’s continued success in its working capital management and cost-structure reductions; the Company’s success in integrating strategic acquisitions; the risk of future write-downs of goodwill or other long-lived assets; the ability of the Company’s customers to meet payment obligations; the impact of actions of the Company’s competitors with respect to product development or enhancement or the introduction of new products into the Company’s markets; movements in foreign currencies, interest rates or commodity costs; fluctuations in the prices of raw materials or the availability of raw materials or components used by the Company; any disruptions in the Company’s supply chain as a result of material fluctuations in the Company’s order volumes and requirements for raw materials and other components necessary to manufacture and produce the Company’s products; the success of the Company’s suppliers and customers and the impact of any consolidation in the industries of the Company’s suppliers and customers; the ability of the Company to deploy its capital successfully; unanticipated outcomes related to outsourcing certain manufacturing processes; unanticipated outcomes related to litigation matters; and adverse weather conditions. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date of this filing. The Company assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

At Johnson Outdoors Inc.  
David JohnsonPatricia Penman
VP & Chief Financial OfficerVP – marketing services & global communications
262-631-6600262-631-6600


 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC.
07:01pJohnson Outdoors Granted Exclusions From Section 301 Tariffs
GL
08/15Johnson Outdoors Appoints Baab to Lead Camping and Watercraft Divisions
GL
08/15JOHNSON OUTDOORS : Appoints Baab to Lead Camping and Watercraft Divisions
AQ
08/02JOHNSON OUTDOORS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
08/02JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
08/02JOHNSON OUTDOOR : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/02Johnson Outdoors Reports Fiscal Third Quarter Results
GL
07/19Johnson Outdoors to Release Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results on August 2, 20..
GL
07/10JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/31JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 553 M
EBIT 2019 58,8 M
Net income 2019 45,4 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 12,4x
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,02x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,01x
Capitalization 561 M
Chart JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC.
Duration : Period :
Johnson Outdoors Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 74,00  $
Last Close Price 56,26  $
Spread / Highest target 42,2%
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Helen P. Johnson-Leipold Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Karen James Vice President-Global Operations
David W. Johnson CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Vice President
John C. Moon Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Terry E. London Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC.-2.40%572
AMER SPORTS OYJ4.27%5 093
ASICS CORP29.62%3 024
TECHNOGYM SPA6.20%2 138
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP28.29%2 037
CALLAWAY GOLF CO24.84%1 797
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group