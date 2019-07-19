Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Johnson Outdoors Inc.    JOUT

JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC.

(JOUT)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/19 04:00:20 pm
68.935 USD   +0.05%
05:04pJohnson Outdoors to Release Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results on August 2, 2019
GL
07/10JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/31Johnson Outdoors Announces Cash Dividend
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Johnson Outdoors to Release Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results on August 2, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 05:04pm EDT

RACINE, Wis., July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC. (Nasdaq: JOUT), a leading global innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technology, will release financial results for the Fiscal 2019 third quarter on Friday, August 2, 2019, before market open that day. The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast shortly afterwards at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and provide a Company update.

A live listen-only webcast of the conference call may be accessed at Johnson Outdoors' home page. A replay will be available on the Investor section home page on the Johnson Outdoors' website – www.johnsonoutdoors.com - for 30 days.

ABOUT JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC.
JOHNSON OUTDOORS is a leading global outdoor recreation company that inspires more people to experience the awe of the great outdoors with innovative, top-quality products.  The company designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of winning, consumer-preferred brands across four categories: Watercraft Recreation, Fishing, Diving and Camping.  Johnson Outdoors' iconic brands include: Old Town® canoes and kayaks; Ocean Kayak™; Carlisle® paddles; Minn Kota® fishing motors, batteries and anchors; Cannon® downriggers; Humminbird® marine electronics and charts; SCUBAPRO® dive equipment; Jetboil® outdoor cooking systems; and, Eureka!®camping and hiking equipment. 

Visit Johnson Outdoors at http://www.johnsonoutdoors.com

CONTACT:Patricia Penman
 262-631-6600

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC.
05:04pJohnson Outdoors to Release Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results on August 2, 20..
GL
07/10JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/31JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
05/31Johnson Outdoors Announces Cash Dividend
GL
05/03JOHNSON OUTDOORS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
05/03JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
05/03JOHNSON OUTDOOR : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/03Johnson Outdoors Reports Fiscal Second Quarter Results
GL
04/29JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC. : half-yearly earnings release
04/19Johnson Outdoors to Release Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results On May 3, 2019
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 555 M
EBIT 2019 63,4 M
Net income 2019 48,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 14,4x
P/E ratio 2020 14,4x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,24x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,21x
Capitalization 687 M
Chart JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC.
Duration : Period :
Johnson Outdoors Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 87,50  $
Last Close Price 68,90  $
Spread / Highest target 37,9%
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Helen P. Johnson-Leipold Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Karen James Vice President-Global Operations
David W. Johnson CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Vice President
John C. Moon Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Terry E. London Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC.18.83%687
AMER SPORTS OYJ4.25%5 174
TECHNOGYM SPA8.01%2 281
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP26.06%2 008
ASICS CORP-18.69%1 980
CALLAWAY GOLF CO20.39%1 713
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group