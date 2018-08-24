Johnson Service : Appointment of Non-Executive Director

24 August 2018

AIM: JSG

Johnson Service Group PLC

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Johnson Service Group PLC ('JSG' or 'the Group') is pleased to announce the appointment of Christopher (Chris) Francis Girling to the Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director with effect from 29 August 2018. Chris will also assume the role of Audit Committee Chairman with effect from the same date. With his recent and relevant financial experience, Chris is a valuable addition to the Board bringing a wealth of knowledge from a number of relevant sectors as both a finance director and audit committee chairman.

An experienced audit committee chairman and finance professional, Chris is a Chartered Accountant by training and has a background in a variety of sectors, including support services, distribution, construction and defence. Since retiring from full time executive roles in 2007, Chris has pursued a non-executive career spanning publicly quoted companies, a private family business and a partnership and has chaired five audit committees and one pension fund.

Chris, aged 64, is currently a Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Workspace Group PLC (where he is also the Senior Independent Director), Keller Group PLC and South East Water Limited as well as Chair of Trustees for the Slaughter and May Pension Fund. He has previously been a Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Elementis PLC and Arco Limited.

Having trained and qualified in practice, Chris's early career was spent in a number of divisional finance roles, gaining valuable experience in a range of sectors, before spending the last 16 years of his executive career as Group Finance Director for two FTSE 250 support services companies.

In accordance with Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies, set out in the appendix below are those companies for which Chris Girling has been a Director in the last five years. The Group confirms that there are no other disclosures to be made pursuant to Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies with respect to Chris Girling.

ENQUIRIES

Johnson Service Group PLC Chris Sander, CEO Yvonne Monaghan, CFO Tel: 01928 704 600 Investec Investment Banking (NOMAD) Camarco (Financial PR) David Flin Ginny Pulbrook Carlton Nelson Ben Woodford Darren Vickers Tom Huddart Tel: 020 7597 5970 Tel: 020 3757 4992

APPENDIX

Current Directorships

Keller Group PLC

Slaughter And May Pensions Trustees Limited

South East Water Limited

Workspace Group PLC

Previous Directorships

Arco Limited

Marine Gate Management Company (Southsea) Limited