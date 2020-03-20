Log in
Johnson Service Group PLC    JSG   GB0004762810

JOHNSON SERVICE GROUP PLC

(JSG)
  Report
03/19 12:35:24 pm
92 GBp   +15.00%
03:29aJOHNSON SERVICE : Update on Impact of COVID-19
PU
03/12JOHNSON SERVICE GROUP PLC : A support level that should be taken advantage of
03/02JOHNSON SERVICE : Preliminary Results
PU
Johnson Service : Update on Impact of COVID-19

03/20/2020

20 March 2020

AIM: JSG

Johnson Service Group PLC ('JSG')

Update on Impact of COVID-19

As reported on 2 March 2020, JSG's trading up to that date had been in line with management's expectations, building on the strong profitable growth seen in the financial year ended 31 December 2019.

In recent weeks the Group has started to experience a slowdown in certain areas of its operations linked to COVID-19, particularly within our HORECA business, which serves the Hotels, Restaurant and Catering markets. These market segments have seen reduced demand which has resulted in a significant reduction in our processing volumes, particularly in the last few days. Our Workwear business has seen limited impact to date, although it is reasonable to expect that some Workwear customers will see an impact from COVID-19 in due course.

As a reminder our debt, excluding the impact of IFRS 16, at the end of 2019 was £87.7 million, resulting in a leverage ratio (calculated in accordance with our bank facilities) of 1.3:1 against a bank covenant requirement of not more than 3:1. Debt has remained at a similar level to date and our committed bank facilities are £135 million, running to August 2023.

We have taken immediate action to limit capital expenditure on both plant and equipment and on new textile rental items and have cancelled all non-essential revenue expenditure. We have also commenced discussions with our banks regarding increased bank facilities.

Actions are being taken to reduce operational costs, particularly in the businesses most affected by the drop off in volumes, but also in the wider Group.

Given the current need for prudent cash management, the Board has decided that it will, at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2020, withdraw Resolution 3 in the Notice of Annual General Meeting relating to the final dividend payment of 2.35p per Ordinary share.

While the full implications of COVID-19 on the financial performance for the current financial year are difficult to determine at this stage, the Board remains confident in the future prospects and viability of the Group.

Our priority remains the health and wellbeing of our employees and customers and we are continuing to ensure that we have the appropriate measures and precautions in place for their safety.

ENQUIRIES

Johnson Service Group PLC (www.jsg.com)

Peter Egan, CEO

Yvonne Monaghan, CFO

Tel: 01928 704 600

Investec Investment Banking (NOMAD)

Camarco (Financial PR)

David Flin

Ginny Pulbrook

Carlton Nelson

Ben Woodford

Virginia Bull

Oliver Head

Tel: 020 7597 4000

Tel: 020 3757 4992

About Johnson Service Group PLC

www.jsg.com

Headquartered in Preston Brook, Cheshire, JSG provides textile services across the UK. The Group is the leading supplier of workwear and protective wear in the UK, processing over 1.7 million items per week. It also provides premium linen services for the hotel, catering and hospitality markets, and high-volume hotel linen services, processing over 600 million items a year. With its core values of quality, reliability and service, the Group aims to provide customers with an outstanding level of customer care.

Disclaimer

Johnson Service Group plc published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 07:27:23 UTC
