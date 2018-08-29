Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Johnston Press plc    JPR   GB00BRK8Y334

JOHNSTON PRESS PLC (JPR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Johnston Press : Facebook, Google platform changes hit Johnston Press sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 09:26am CEST

(Reuters) - British newspaper publisher Johnston Press's revenue fell 10 percent in the first half of 2018 as changes to Google's online search algorithm and Facebook's news feed hurt online advertising sales.

The publisher of The Scotsman and The Yorkshire Post said overall revenue slid to 93 million pounds ($118.6 million) in the six months ended June 30, from 103.3 million pounds a year ago.

Still, the company reported a pre-tax profit of 6.2 million pounds compared with a loss of 10.2 million pounds a year earlier, benefiting from strong sales at "i", the cut-price national sister paper of The Independent it bought two years ago.

(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to remove reference to EU data privacy law. The company had previously said the law had hurt digital ad sales but made no direct reference to it on Wednesday)

($1 = 0.7841 pounds)

(Reporting by Justin George Varghese and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JOHNSTON PRESS PLC
09:26aJOHNSTON PRESS : Facebook, Google platform changes hit Johnston Press sales
RE
08:07aJOHNSTON PRESS : Interim results for 26 weeks to 30 June 2018
PU
08/23JOHNSTON PRESS : Notice of Interim Results
PU
07/28JOHNSTON PRESS : Salmond is dropped from takeover plan
AQ
07/28JOHNSTON PRESS : Salmond axed from newspaper takeover bid due to lack of skills
AQ
07/27JOHNSTON PRESS : looks at debt restructuring
AQ
07/27JOHNSTON PRESS : Mystery over share price rise
AQ
07/26JOHNSTON PRESS : Statement re Share Price Movement
PU
06/06JOHNSTON PRESS : Revenues slump
AQ
06/06JOHNSTON PRESS : falls as GDPR hits ad revenue
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 188 M
EBIT 2018 29,9 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 208 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,14x
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
Capitalization 5,52 M
Chart JOHNSTON PRESS PLC
Duration : Period :
Johnston Press plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHNSTON PRESS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,33  GBP
Spread / Average Target 547%
Managers
NameTitle
David John King CEO, CFO & Executive Director
Camilla Alexandra Rhodes Chairman
Kjell Aamot Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Butterworth Non-Executive Director
Jamie Buchan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHNSTON PRESS PLC-55.65%7
NEWS CORP-18.51%7 906
NEW YORK TIMES CO29.46%3 931
FAIRFAX MEDIA LIMITED8.97%1 437
HT&E LTD58.51%670
DB CORP LTD-32.72%654
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.