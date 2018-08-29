Johnston Press : Facebook, Google platform changes hit Johnston Press sales

The publisher of The Scotsman and The Yorkshire Post said overall revenue slid to 93 million pounds ($118.6 million) in the six months ended June 30, from 103.3 million pounds a year ago.

Still, the company reported a pre-tax profit of 6.2 million pounds compared with a loss of 10.2 million pounds a year earlier, benefiting from strong sales at "i", the cut-price national sister paper of The Independent it bought two years ago.

(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to remove reference to EU data privacy law. The company had previously said the law had hurt digital ad sales but made no direct reference to it on Wednesday)

($1 = 0.7841 pounds)

