JOINT STOCK COM BNK FR INV & DEV OF VTNM (BID)
Joint Stock Com Bnk fr Inv & Dev of Vtnm : Vietnam arrests former BIDV banker amid graft crackdown

01/09/2019
A man passes by a branch of Vietnam's Investment and Development Bank in Hanoi

HANOI (Reuters) - Police in Vietnam have arrested a former senior executive of BIDV, a bank that has come under scrutiny from an anti-graft campaign in the communist-ruled country, state media reported on Thursday.

Doan Anh Sang, former deputy chief executive officer of the bank, formally known as Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam, was accused of "violations of regulations on banking operations", Tien Phong newspaper reported, citing police.

The bank's former chairman, Tran Bac Ha was arrested in November, and according to the newspaper four other BDVI officials have also been arrested.

BIDV, one Vietnam's largest listed banks, did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment. Sang's lawyer was not immediately available for comment either.

Sang was removed from his position at the bank in August amid a larger investigation into wrongdoings at the bank, the report said.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Financials (VND)
Sales 2018 44 619 B
EBIT 2018 40 155 B
Net income 2018 7 695 B
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,19%
P/E ratio 2018 18,79
P/E ratio 2019 16,79
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,45x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,11x
Capitalization 109 399 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 32 233  VND
Spread / Average Target 0,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tu Duc Phan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thanh Van Thi Nguyen Director-Finance Division
Long Thanh Nguyen Director-Technology Division
Hoa Xuan Nguyen Director-Information Technology Center
Tung Quang Pham Director & Senior Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOINT STOCK COM BNK FR INV & DEV OF VTNM4 704
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-1.94%178 276
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%76 624
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP1.64%51 027
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD4.01%50 679
QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC0.01%49 484
