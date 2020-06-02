Log in
JSC Halyk Bank: Changes to the Management Board of JSC Halyk Bank

06/02/2020 | 01:30pm EDT

JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK)
JSC Halyk Bank: Changes to the Management Board of JSC Halyk Bank

02-Jun-2020 / 19:27 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Changes to the Management Board of JSC Halyk Bank

As per the resolution of the Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank (hereinafter - the 'Bank'), starting from 1 June 2020 the number of members of the Management Board of the Bank has been increased to 11 people.

 

Starting from 1 June 2020, Mr. Anton Musin was appointed as a Member of the Management Board, First Deputy CEO of JSC Halyk Bank in charge of Digital banking, Transactional business and IT, as well as the Strategic Transformation Project Office.

Mr. Musin has extensive experience in the development and implementation of technological innovations and products in banks and financial institutions aimed at developing services for retail and corporate customers. He also worked on the integration of the Halyk Bank with JSC Kazkommertsbank.

Mr. Musin started his career at Xerox LTD Russia in 2003 and served as a System Analyst/Project Manager.

From April 2007 to October 2009, he worked as a manager at Accenture LTD in Moscow, Russia

From October 2009 to August 2010, Mr. Musin held the position of a Senior Manager at KPMG in Moscow.

From August 2010 to February 2019, Mr. Musin was a managing director (Partner) at Accenture LTD in Dubai, UAE.

From March 2019 to May 2020, Mr. Musin was a managing director of System Integration and Technology Consulting Department, Accenture LTD.

From April 2019 to May 2020 Mr. Musin was a Member of the Board of Directors, Independent Director of JSC Halyk Bank.

Mr. Musin has a degree in automation engineering from Moscow State University of Technology "Stankin" and an MBA in robotics engineering from the Budapest University of Technology and Economics.

About Halyk Bank

 

Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading financial services group, operating across a variety of segments, including retail, SME & corporate banking, insurance, leasing, brokerage and asset management. Halyk Bank has been listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange since 1998, on the London Stock Exchange since 2006 and Astana International Exchange since October 2019.

 

With total assets of KZT 10,034.3 bn as at 31 March 2020, Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading lender. The Bank has the largest customer base and broadest branch network in Kazakhstan, with 625 branches and outlets across the country. The Bank operates in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

 

For more information on Halyk Bank, please visit https://www.halykbank.com

 

- ENDS-

 

For further information, please contact:

 

 

Halyk Bank

 

 

 

 

 

Mira Kassenova

 

+7 727 259 04 30

MiraK@halykbank.kz

 

Margulan Tanirtayev

 

+7 727 259 04 53

Margulant@halykbank.kz

 

 
ISIN: US46627J3023
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: HSBK
Sequence No.: 67538
EQS News ID: 1061345

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1061345&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
