Jollibee : 14 Stores Temporarily Closed in Hubei Province

By P.R. Venkat



Jollibee Foods Corp. (JFC.PH) will temporarily shut all of its 14 restaurants in China's Hubei province, the epicentre of the coronavirus epidemic.

The fast food company, which operates 389 stores in China, said Tuesday that it was too early to determine the total impact of the virus on its business in China.

It noted that the stores in Hubei represent less than 3.6% of the group's network in China.

Jollibee has plans to open more store in China this year, especially in Yonghe King, which is in Hubei province.

The company aims to build at least 1,000 stores in China over the next few years, making the country a more significant contributor to the group's profit.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com