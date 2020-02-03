Log in
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION

(JFC)
Jollibee : 14 Stores Temporarily Closed in Hubei Province

02/03/2020 | 09:14pm EST

By P.R. Venkat

Jollibee Foods Corp. (JFC.PH) will temporarily shut all of its 14 restaurants in China's Hubei province, the epicentre of the coronavirus epidemic.

The fast food company, which operates 389 stores in China, said Tuesday that it was too early to determine the total impact of the virus on its business in China.

It noted that the stores in Hubei represent less than 3.6% of the group's network in China.

Jollibee has plans to open more store in China this year, especially in Yonghe King, which is in Hubei province.

The company aims to build at least 1,000 stores in China over the next few years, making the country a more significant contributor to the group's profit.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Financials (PHP)
Sales 2019 181 B
EBIT 2019 5 646 M
Net income 2019 6 005 M
Debt 2019 3 142 M
Yield 2019 1,07%
P/E ratio 2019 35,7x
P/E ratio 2020 32,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,21x
EV / Sales2020 1,02x
Capitalization 215 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 216,18  PHP
Last Close Price 196,00  PHP
Spread / Highest target 45,4%
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ernesto Tanmantiong President, CEO & Executive Director
Tony Tan Caktiong Chairman
Ysmael Villoso Baysa CFO, Compliance Officer & VP-Corporate Finance
Chuan Hua Yang Vice President & Head-Research & Development
William Tan Untiong Secretary & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION4 302
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-3.51%100 750
COMPASS GROUP PLC-0.69%39 508
SODEXO-10.46%15 216
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.6.81%14 364
MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC CO. LTD--.--%4 590
