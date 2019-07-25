Log in
Philippines hits two-week low on Jollibee Foods; most others edge higher

07/25/2019 | 12:34am EDT
A Thai investor reads a newspaper in front of an electronic board displaying live market data at a stock broker's office in central Bangkok

(Reuters) - Philippine shares hit a two-week low on Thursday, dragged by sharp losses in fast-food giant Jollibee Foods Corp, while most other Southeast Asian markets inched higher ahead of a key European Central Bank meeting later in the day.

Jollibee declined as much as 8%, wiping out $850 million in market value in two days after the country's largest food service network operator said it was buying loss-making U.S.-based Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf.

The sharp losses underlined investors scepticism over Jollibee's foray into the U.S. market as hamburger chain Smashburger Master's performance is expected to weigh on the company's earnings, according to analysts.

Jollibee acquired Smashburger last year. Shares of Jollibee, which hit their lowest in nearly two years, have lost 12.1% in the past eight sessions.

The benchmark Philippine stock index <.PSI> slipped as much as 0.6% after a 1% drop in the previous session.

Among other Southeast Asian markets, Singapore <.STI> and Thailand firmed 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively, while Indonesia <.JKSE> edged higher.

This comes as soft economic data cemented case for monetary action by the ECB. The euro zone reported weaker-than-expected data for business activity in July, with manufacturing and foreign trade, considered the engine of recent economic growth, contracting heavily.

Adding to the sentiment is the upcoming U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, merely days after the ECB, where a quarter-point cut is widely expected.

In Indonesia, telecom and financial stocks were among the top gainers, with state-owned network services provider PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and lender Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT rising 0.7% each.

The country's planning ministry on Wednesday revealed plans to lift its economic growth to an average of 6% annually during President Joko Widodo's second term in office by attracting more investment in the infrastructure sector.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

By Anushka Trivedi
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK PT End-of-day quote.
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION End-of-day quote.
TELEKOMUNIKASI INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBKPT End-of-day quote.
