Jones Energy Inc

JONES ENERGY INC
09/21 10:06:03 pm
4.79 USD   -10.80%
Jones Energy : Regains Compliance with NYSE Continued Listing ...

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jones Energy, Inc. (NYSE: JONE) ('Jones Energy' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce that it received notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the 'NYSE') on September 21, 2018 that the Company has regained compliance with the NYSE's continued listing standards.

As previously announced, on March 23, 2018, the Company received a deficiency notification from the NYSE because the Company's average closing price per share of Class A common stock over the previous 30 trading days was below $1.00. Jones Energy cured its deficiency by implementing a 20 for 1 reverse stock split, which became effective at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on September 7, 2018. As a result, the Company has regained compliance as of market close September 21, 2018, because the closing price per share of the Company's Class A common stock was above $1.00 per share and was on average above $1.00 for the 30 trading days preceding September 21, 2018. The shares of Class A common stock continued trading on the NYSE without interruption and began trading on a split-adjusted basis on September 10, 2018.

About Jones Energy

Jones Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Anadarko basin of Oklahoma and Texas. Additional information about Jones Energy may be found on the Company's website at: www.jonesenergy.com.

Investor Contacts:
Robert Brooks, 512-328-2953
Executive Vice President & CFO
Or
Page Portas, 512-493-4834
Investor Relations Associate

Source: Jones Energy, Inc.

Disclaimer

Jones Energy Inc. published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 12:08:08 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 236 M
EBIT 2018 -9,30 M
Net income 2018 -130 M
Debt 2018 929 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 4,03x
EV / Sales 2019 4,82x
Capitalization 24,6 M
