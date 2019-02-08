Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board  >  Jones Energy Inc    JONE

JONES ENERGY INC (JONE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jones Energy, Inc. Extends Preferred Stock Conversion Deadline

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2019 | 04:17pm EST

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jones Energy, Inc. (OTCQX: JONE) (“Jones Energy” or “the Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has again approved a further extension of the conversion window for holders of the Company’s 8.0% Series A Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Preferred Stock”) giving such holders special rights to convert shares of Preferred Stock to Class A Common Stock at a premium to the existing conversion rate, previously set to expire on February 15, 2019. The special rights conversion end date has now been extended to March 8, 2019.

Holders of the Preferred Stock can contact their broker for additional information and to initiate a conversion.

About Jones Energy

Jones Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Anadarko basin of Oklahoma and Texas.  Additional information about Jones Energy may be found on the Company’s website at: www.jonesenergy.com.

Investor Contact:

Page Portas
Investor Relations
512-493-4834
ir@jonesenergy.com

Jones-Logo-HZL-4C.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JONES ENERGY INC
04:17pJones Energy, Inc. Extends Preferred Stock Conversion Deadline
GL
02/01JONES ENERGY, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
01/31JONES ENERGY, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statem..
AQ
01/28Jones Energy, Inc. Extends Preferred Stock Conversion Deadline
GL
01/16Jones Energy, Inc. Declares Contingent Convertible Preferred Stock Dividend
GL
01/08Jones Energy, Inc. Extends Preferred Stock Conversion Deadline
GL
2018JONES ENERGY, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 236 M
EBIT 2018 -8,80 M
Net income 2018 -136 M
Debt 2018 954 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 4,06x
EV / Sales 2019 5,62x
Capitalization 2,03 M
Chart JONES ENERGY INC
Duration : Period :
Jones Energy Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 6,00 $
Spread / Average Target 1 419%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carl F. Giesler Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonny Jones Chairman
Kirk Goehring Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas Hester Secretary, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Alan D. Bell Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JONES ENERGY INC0.00%2
CONOCOPHILLIPS8.23%77 686
CNOOC LTD8.55%75 112
EOG RESOURCES6.63%53 925
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION8.55%49 016
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD6.92%31 100
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.