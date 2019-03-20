Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Jones Lang LaSalle Inc    JLL

JONES LANG LASALLE INC

(JLL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

HFF INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of HFF, Inc. - HF

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 07:53pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of HFF, Inc. (NYSE: HF) ("HFF") to Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) ("JLL").  Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of HFF will receive only $24.63 in cash and 0.1505 shares of JLL for each share of HFF that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") - - not all law firms are created equal. Visit www.ksfcounsel.com to learn more about KSF. (PRNewsfoto/Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC)

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit  https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-hf/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hff-investor-alert-by-the-former-attorney-general-of-louisiana-kahn-swick--foti-llc-investigates-adequacy-of-price-and-process-in-proposed-sale-of-hff-inc---hf-300816066.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JONES LANG LASALLE INC
07:53pHFF INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATT : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
PR
08:36aJONES LANG LASALLE : Chicago`s JLL acquiring Dallas real estate firm HFF in $2 b..
AQ
03/19ALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of HFF, Inc.
PR
03/19JONES LANG LASALLE INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03/07JONES LANG LASALLE : JLL named a Top Company for Executive Women for fourth stra..
PR
03/05JONES LANG LASALLE INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/05JONES LANG LASALLE : JLL Appoints Stephanie Plaines CFO
PR
03/05JONES LANG LASALLE : Casablanca's stable real estate market attracts further inv..
AQ
03/05JONES LANG LASALLE : Casablanca's stable real estate market attracts further inv..
AQ
03/05JONES LANG LASALLE : Casablanca's stable real estate market attracts further inv..
AQ
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.