Jones Lang LaSalle : JLL Announces Details of First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/11/2019 | 07:31am EDT

CHICAGO, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) will release its first quarter 2019 results Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at approximately 7:30 a.m. Eastern time, followed by a live webcast and teleconference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.

The link to the webcast and audio replay can be accessed at the Investor Relations website, ir.jll.com.

The teleconference is available by dialing into one of the following phone numbers:

  • United States callers:           +1 877 701 6182
  • International callers:             +1 647 689 5462
  • Passcode:                             2057669

For further information, please contact JLL's Investor Relations department at: JLLInvestorRelations@am.jll.com

About JLL
JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. Our vision is to reimagine the world of real estate, creating rewarding opportunities and amazing spaces where people can achieve their ambitions. In doing so, we will build a better tomorrow for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $16.3 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of over 90,000 as of December 31, 2018. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit ir.jll.com.

Connect with us
https://www.linkedin.com/company/jll  
https://www.facebook.com/jll/  
https://twitter.com/jll  
https://plus.google.com/+joneslanglasalle  

Contact: Jessica Wozniak
Phone: +1 312 228 3950
Email: Jessica.Wozniak@am.jll.com

(PRNewsfoto/JLL)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jll-announces-details-of-first-quarter-2019-earnings-release-and-conference-call-300829947.html

SOURCE JLL-IR


© PRNewswire 2019
