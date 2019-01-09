Jones Lang LaSalle : 'JLL Curae Approach' brings people-centered, experiential solutions to Property Management

CHICAGO, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL Property Management announced today the launch of the JLL Curae Approach: a service philosophy and integrated suite of products offering a variety of experience management programming, all with the goal of making life better for our clients, tenants and employees across the U.S.

The combination of demographic shifts, changing tastes, competition for talent, and today's latest technology has inspired the reinvention of life in the office. This new tech-enabled, people-centered approach is designed to help tenants address these changes as well as the needs of their employees through experiential services and programming that can increase employee well-being and productivity, as well as enhance workplace efficiency.

"Curae" translates approximately to "I care for" in Latin, and it describes the philosophy behind the JLL Curae Approach, which focuses on care for the needs of our clients, tenants and employees. JLL Property Management is excited to showcase how, with the right programming and partners, we can support tenants in their quest to do their best work and be their best selves. As the program rolls out, landlords will have the opportunity to use the JLL Curae Approach to provide their tenants a variety of programming, such as wellness programs, yoga, social programming and educational seminars in addition to offerings and partnerships that will streamline a tenant's experience within their building, as well as business operations.

"The JLL Curae Approach to office property management means offering our clients access to our industry-leading property management services and technology solutions in addition to a new menu of our world class experiential services and products curated for the tenants of the buildings we manage," said Mark Zettl, JLL President, Americas, Office Property Management. "Coming to JLL from the hospitality and residential world, I've been excited about infusing the office experience with elements from those two sectors that have long demonstrated the hallmarks of an outstanding service culture; it is apparent - the office world is ready to join in."

Access to Best-in-Class integrated product offerings

As part of the JLL Curae Approach, JLL Property Management will be offering clients must-have products by partnering with a broad array of top providers, including HqO, an app-based tenant experience platform that recently received an investment from JLL Spark, and Office Depot.

HqO will enable JLL property managers the ability to give clients a remote control for their property, and to put that remote control in the hand of each of its tenants. The HqO platform includes a branded, tenant-facing mobile app that will update and assist occupants on daily needs (i.e., transportation alerts, smart building features, amenities and commerce and property communication).

Through Curae, the JLL Marketplace for Tenants Program (a platform that enables tenants in JLL-managed buildings to take advantage of JLL's buying power), is powered by Office Depot to source supplies and products at extremely competitive prices. The offering goes beyond the traditional marketplace supplies offered to our building owners, addressing a variety of purchasing needs for building tenants, from office and breakroom supplies to supplies to meet the physical space needs of any tenant. This partnership will leverage JLL's buying power with Office Depot's vast supply of products to quickly and cost effectively source supplies for tenants. Tenants can save significantly across the JLL Marketplace for Tenants Program.

In addition to support from both national and local partners and vendors, the new services will be supported by a national team dedicated to providing services to our clients and tenants.

"Through these products and new offerings, we will be empowering our clients across the country with innovative services that go beyond what you would expect from a property management provider to creating a working world where wellness, education, value and sustainability are standard offerings for our tenants," said Zettl.

