JONES LANG LASALLE INC

(JLL)
Jones Lang LaSalle : JLL Named to Working Mother's 100 Best Companies List

09/25/2019 | 05:57pm EDT

CHICAGO, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Working Mother this week revealed its annual list of the 2019 100 Best Companies representing more than two million employees in the U.S. JLL was among the top 100 companies earning a spot on this year's list, which recognizes organizations focusing on inclusive benefits for families like gender-neutral parental leave, gradual phase-back after leave and accessible, affordable childcare.

(PRNewsfoto/JLL)

"This accolade is a reflection of our inclusive culture at JLL and we are honored to be on the list for the third consecutive year," said Mary Bilbrey, Global Chief Human Resources Officer, JLL. "We are passionate about supporting our employees and their families' wellbeing. We are also proud to offer the JLL Parent Experience, a company-wide initiative that provides maternity and paternity leave, adoption assistance, back-up childcare and flexibility for our working parents."

The 2019 Working Mother 100 Best Companies application includes more than 400 questions on leave policies, workforce representation, benefits, childcare, advancement programs, flexibility policies and more. It surveys the availability and usage of these programs, as well as the accountability of the many managers who oversee them. All applicants receive feedback showing how they compare with other applicants; however, the names of applicants that do not make the list are kept confidential. Company profiles and data come from submitted applications and reflect 2018 data.

"Parents are speaking out more than ever before about what they need in order to succeed at work and at home, and employers are paying attention," says Meredith Bodgas, editor-in-chief of Working Mother. "By implementing family-friendly policies such as flexible schedules, paid parental leave, post-leave phase-back periods and mentoring programs, our 100 Best Companies are taking the needs of their employees into consideration in order to create a supportive, inclusive and productive environment."

Clients and third-party organizations continue to recognize JLL globally for its ethics, corporate citizenship and commitment to being an employer of choice. JLL has received the following U.S. and global awards in the last year:

  • Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies
  • FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies
  • The Drucker Institute's Management Top 250
  • JUST 100 (America's Most JUST Companies)
  • Forbes America's Best Employers for Diversity
  • NAFE Top Companies for Executive Women
  • Perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index
  • BLACK ENTERPRISE Best Companies for Diversity
  • ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence

About the methodology

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. Our vision is to reimagine the world of real estate, creating rewarding opportunities and amazing spaces where people can achieve their ambitions. In doing so, we will build a better tomorrow for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $16.3 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of nearly 92,000 as of June 30, 2019. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com

Contact: Joanne Bestall
Phone: +1 312 228 2344
Email: Joanne.Bestall@am.jll.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jll-named-to-working-mothers-100-best-companies-list-300925611.html

SOURCE JLL-IR


© PRNewswire 2019
