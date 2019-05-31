Jones Lang LaSalle : JLL Selected as Exclusive Broker for 350 Granite Street in Braintree

A 168,000 square foot office building offers array of modern on-site amenities

May 30, 2019

BOSTON, May 30, 2019- FoxRock Properties today announced that it has selected JLL as the exclusive office leasing agent for 350 Granite Street, a recently transformed 168,000 square foot, first class building ideally located off of I-93 adjacent to the South Shore Plaza in Braintree. The building offers a variety of new on-site amenities as well as large efficient floor plates and direct access to covered parking. 350 Granite can accommodate tenants needing 3,000- 40,000 square feet.

"We are very excited to continue our relationship with JLL," said Bryan Giudicelli, leasing manager at FoxRock Properties. "Health and wellness were both central to the new dynamic we wanted to create at 350 Granite. We recently completed an extensive renovation to the building's interior which included an updated lobby area with a 24/7 café, a modern fitness facility complete with showers and locker rooms, and an on-site property management team to ensure our tenants' needs are always being met."

350 Granite is highly accessible for all commuters with easy access to several major highways as well as proximity to MBTA commuter rail and bus stops and Logan Express shuttle service. Only steps away from Braintree's premier South Shore Plaza, tenants have over 200 retail locations and 10 full-service restaurants directly at their disposal. Within a 20-minute drive to downtown Boston, 350 Granite also provides a convenient connection point for talent in Greater Boston and in-demand suburbs surrounding the city.

"350 Granite provides the ideal location for companies looking to locate in an emerging submarket that is connected to talent, transit and amenities." said JLL Managing Director Tom Kent. "FoxRock's recent improvements to the building will deliver the premium experience and value that office users in this market are looking for."

The JLL team on the assignment is comprised of Managing Director Tom Kent, Executive Vice President Sean Lynch, and Associate Mike Keenan.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. Our vision is to reimagine the world of real estate, creating rewarding opportunities and amazing spaces where people can achieve their ambitions. In doing so, we will build a better tomorrow for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $16.3 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of over 91,000 as of March 31, 2019. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated.

.

About FoxRock Properties

Founded over a decade ago, FoxRock Properties is one of the fastest growing commercial real estate firms in the Greater Boston area. With an overarching mission to deliver first-class work environments and tenant services, the team has developed a diverse portfolio of properties comprising over 3 million square-feet of medical, retail, office and industrial space. FoxRock is actively participating in the revitalization of Quincy Center with new medical, commercial, and residential uses, as well as local, experiential retail.

.