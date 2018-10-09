Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Jones Lang LaSalle Inc    JLL

JONES LANG LASALLE INC (JLL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Jones Lang LaSalle : JLL Spark invests in Honest Buildings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 02:33pm CEST

Global Venture Fund joins syndicate of real estate owners and VCs backing the owner-specific project management platform

SAN FRANCISCO - Oct. 9, 2018 - JLL Spark, a division of JLL (NYSE: JLL), announced today an investment in Honest Buildings - a market-leading project management platform built for and backed by real estate owners. The new investment will be used to help fuel Honest Buildings' expansion into new international markets and deliver real estate owners with purpose built, enterprise grade platforms that will be instrumental to the future of the real estate industry.

JLL Spark's investment closely follows the recent close of Honest Buildings' Series B round of $30M, from industry investors including Brookfield Property Partners, Oxford Properties Group, The Durst Organization, DivcoWest Real Estate Investments, Rudin Ventures, First Capital Realty, QuadReal, Altus Group LTD, and C-III Capital Partners, in addition to leading venture capital funds Thrive Capital, Navitas Capital, Greensoil Building Innovation Fund, The Westly Group, Rockport Capital, and Circle Ventures. Total investment to date is $50 million and is comprised of a strategic group of leading owners and venture investors.

JLL uses Honest Buildings' platform to manage total project value for institutional clients by centralizing project data, automating bid management, managing capital and standardizing reporting--resulting in increased transparency.

'Investing in best-in-class technology like Honest Buildings is a big part of the JLL Spark Global Venture Fund strategy,' said Mihir Shah, Co-CEO of JLL Spark. 'We are constantly looking to understand our clients' ecosystems so that we can identify the greatest pain points and determine where technology can have the greatest impact. The level of value Honest Buildings has already brought to some of JLL's most prominent owner clients is extremely high and this investment allows us to further ensure that JLL, and our clients, continue to benefit from transparency into capital and construction projects.'

Riggs Kubiak, founder and CEO of Honest Buildings, said, 'The future of real estate tech requires a deep collaboration and integration between the real estate owners and the technology companies themselves. JLL is one of the largest services firms that we work with focused on owners globally and this partnership will further expand Honest Buildings' global reach. Having JLL Spark on board only further validates that what we're doing is bigger than just buildings -- it's the future of urban progress.'

This new investment will allow Honest Buildings to invest further in its product to continue to scale the company's impact on progressing the urban landscape by empowering collaborative, data-driven decision making for commercial real estate owners. Additionally, Honest Buildings will continue its global expansion, starting with Australia and the UK.

About Honest Buildings

Honest Buildings enables leading real estate owners to unlock value from their assets. Global, national and local owners like Brookfield, Oxford Properties, Beacon Capital Partners, Hines, Invesco, SL Green, The Durst Organization, Silverstein Properties, JBG Smith, Harvest Properties, Parkway Properties, and Rudin Management are utilizing the power of the platform's data-driven technology. The platform puts control of real estate capital planning and project data into the hands of real estate owners. By centralizing all projects portfolio-wide in Honest Buildings and moving workflows out of spreadsheets, construction projects are completed on time and on budget today, and owners can manage their capital deployment more strategically tomorrow. Ultimately this allows real estate owners to take the lead in driving urban expansion - currently a $10 trillion a year market - and how we live, work and play in cities in the future.

About JLL Spark

JLL Spark is dedicated to transforming the real estate industry through technology-based innovation. JLL Spark provides the nimbleness of a startup backed by JLL's expertise and resources. Led by experienced Silicon Valley entrepreneurs with successful track records building and investing in tech companies, JLL Spark's strategic proptech investments offer JLL the ability to provide innovative products to real estate owners and operators. JLL Spark was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For further information, visit https://spark.jll.com/.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. Our vision is to reimagine the world of real estate, creating rewarding opportunities and amazing spaces where people can achieve their ambitions. In doing so, we will build a better tomorrow for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with nearly 300 corporate offices, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of 86,000 as of June 30, 2018. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 12:32:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JONES LANG LASALLE INC
03:01pJLL : makes Dow Jones Sustainability Index again
PR
02:33pJONES LANG LASALLE : JLL Spark invests in Honest Buildings
PU
10/08JLL : Announces Details of Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Ca..
PR
10/03JLL : grows technology expertise with acquisition of ValuD
PR
10/01JONES LANG LASALLE : Office vacancies spur conversions
AQ
10/01JONES LANG LASALLE : Office vacancies spur conversions
AQ
09/25JLL : makes Working Mother '100 Best Companies' list
PR
09/24JLL : launches new technology platform for commercial real estate project manage..
PR
09/24JONES LANG LASALLE : JLL launches new technology platform for commercial real es..
PU
09/21RYAN ORI : Apartment portion of Aqua Tower, wavy skyscraper designed by Jeanne G..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/03Jones Lang Lasalle To Acquire ValuD Consulting For Facility Management Techno.. 
10/03JLL to buy ValuD, bolstering its tech expertise 
09/19Jones Lang LaSalle announces departure of its CFO Christie Kelly 
09/13MDJM Files Proposed Terms For $8 Million Best Efforts IPO 
09/04Tracking Al Gore's Generation Investment Management Portfolio - Q2 2018 Updat.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 10 154 M
EBIT 2018 646 M
Net income 2018 470 M
Debt 2018 481 M
Yield 2018 0,58%
P/E ratio 2018 13,17
P/E ratio 2019 12,61
EV / Sales 2018 0,66x
EV / Sales 2019 0,70x
Capitalization 6 187 M
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INC
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 180 $
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sheila A. Penrose Non-Executive Chairman
Patricia Maxson Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
DeAnne Shirley Julius Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INC-8.78%6 187
CBRE GROUP INC-2.89%14 292
ZILLOW GROUP INC0.27%8 269
FIRSTSERVICE CORP21.36%2 856
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC22.18%2 714
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG-1.11%2 600
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.