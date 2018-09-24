Log in
JONES LANG LASALLE INC (JLL)

JONES LANG LASALLE INC (JLL)
Jones Lang LaSalle : JLL launches new technology platform for commercial real estate project management

09/24/2018 | 03:34pm CEST

​CHICAGO, September 24, 2018 - Digital transformation has come to commercial real estate project management-with the introduction of JLL's new cloud-based global project management technology platform. Designed to support future advances in project management technology and AI, the easy-to-use new platform provides data-driven insights and supports the real-time collaboration essential to smooth project delivery.

'We are constantly pushing our own boundaries to transform commercial real estate project management with industry-leading technology that provides a positive experience for users,' said Todd Burns, President, Project and Development Services, JLL Americas. 'Our scalable platform changes the conventional approach to project management.'

Numerous data sources, mail applications and even JLL's virtual reality solutions can be integrated into its new technology platform, allowing users to view sophisticated data visualizations on both desktop and mobile devices. Users around the world can work in multiple languages and in both metric and Imperial measurement modes, sharing documents and collaborating on the fly.

To deliver the global technology platform, JLL's Project and Development Services group is partnering with Clarizen, an award-winning project management software company, to configure its future-forward technology to transform the way we manage and deliver projects. Clarizen offers the advantage of being highly secure and accessible by team members-including vendor and client users-based anywhere in the world.

'As the technology platform evolves, our digital skills-and those of our clients-will evolve, too, building on the advanced skills we and our clients already have to stay relevant in a rapidly changing landscape,' said Burns. 'And, our advanced technology platform will help us continue to attract the best digital talent that makes both JLL and our clients more profitable and efficient.'

JLL, client and vendor teams can access a streamlined portal for all project management activities and documentation, along with global collaboration tools and dashboards for real-time project task-tracking. Its financial reporting and project visualization features offer multiple ways to automate routine tasks and reporting, and present complex project information using graphics that convey clear insights.

'We chose to partner with Clarizen, in part because of its platform's ability to grow as technology advances and our client needs evolve,' observed Burns. 'As new features become available, we'll continue to introduce advanced and innovative technologies that work for our clients' teams around the world.'

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. Our vision is to reimagine the world of real estate, creating rewarding opportunities and amazing spaces where people can achieve their ambitions. In doing so, we will build a better tomorrow for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with nearly 300 corporate offices, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of 86,000 as of June 30, 2018. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 13:33:07 UTC
