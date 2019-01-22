Log in
News Summary

Jones Lang LaSalle : JLL makes FORTUNE's 2019 World's Most Admired list

01/22/2019 | 03:27pm EST

CHICAGO, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL (NYSE: JLL) has again been named to FORTUNE magazine's World's Most Admired Companies list. The list is a major authority on corporate reputations compiled each year by FORTUNE and Korn Ferry through a survey of 3,750 top executives, directors and securities analysts.

"It is an honor to have been named to FORTUNE's annual list of the World's Most Admired Companies again this year," said Christian Ulbrich, JLL CEO. "We are committed to providing best-in-class services to our clients, and creating inspiring and rewarding career paths for our people and are pleased to be recognized for our efforts."

FORTUNE's list of World's Most Admired Companies determines the companies with the strongest reputations within and across industries. Korn Ferry, a global management consulting firm, has worked with FORTUNE each year since 1997 to select and rank the Most Admired Companies and identify why they are highly regarded.

The World's Most Admired Companies list, and more information on how the rankings were determined, can be found on the FORTUNE website.

Clients and third-party organizations continue to recognize JLL globally for its ethics, corporate citizenship and commitment to being an employer of choice. JLL has collected the following U.S. and global awards in the last year:

  • The Drucker Institute's Management Top 250
  • JUST 100 (America's Most JUST Companies)
  • Forbes 2018 America's Best Employers
  • Forbes 2019 America's Best Employers for Diversity
  • LinkedIn Top Companies
  • Ethisphere Institute's World's Most Ethical Companies
  • Working Mother 100 Best Companies
  • Perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index
  • BLACK ENTERPRISE Best Companies for Diversity

About JLL
JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. Our vision is to reimagine the world of real estate, creating rewarding opportunities and amazing spaces where people can achieve their ambitions. In doing so, we will build a better tomorrow for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of 88,000 as of September 30, 2018. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com

Connect with us
https://www.linkedin.com/company/jll  
https://www.facebook.com/jll  
https://twitter.com/jll  
https://plus.google.com/+joneslanglasalle

Contact: Gayle Kantro           
Phone: +1 312 228 2795       
Email: gayle.kantro@am.jll.com

 

(PRNewsfoto/JLL)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jll-makes-fortunes-2019-worlds-most-admired-list-300782365.html

SOURCE JLL-IR


© PRNewswire 2019
