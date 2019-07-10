Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Jones Lang LaSalle Inc    JLL

JONES LANG LASALLE INC

(JLL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Jones Lang LaSalle : JLL named a ‘Top Development Company' by Modern Healthcare

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 09:33am EDT

JLL has earned a top spot on Modern Healthcare's 2019 Construction and Design Survey "Top Development Company" list for the ninth consecutive year

July 10, 2019
Share:
AddThis Sharing Buttons
Share to LinkedInLinkedInShare to FacebookFacebookShare to TwitterTwitterShare to EmailEmailShare to MoreAddThis

CHICAGO, July 10, 2019 - JLL's dedication to providing innovative development solutions in an evolving healthcare landscape and challenging construction environment has earned a top spot on Modern Healthcare's 2019 Construction and Design Survey "Top Development Company" list. JLL has received "Top Development Company" recognition from Modern Healthcare for nine consecutive years.

"With the transformation to value-based population health, healthcare organizations face tremendous pressure to do more with less. JLL is assisting our clients with their strategic real estate planning, capital planning and facilities master planning to address the challenges - and opportunities - presented by this era of disruption," said Roger Herritz, Senior Vice President, National Healthcare Lead, Project & Development Services, JLL. "We are committed to helping our clients navigate these changes by developing facilities that are flexible to accommodate future changes and, when possible, adaptive reuse of existing facilities. It's great to receive this recognition from one of the most influential publications in the industry."

In 2018, JLL completed $637 million in healthcare projects, totaling 14.3 million square feet. These projects were completed throughout the U.S., and include hospitals, ambulatory care centers, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty centers, urgent care centers, senior living and more.

Modern Healthcare is one of the premier and most highly credible publications in the healthcare industry. JLL's continued growth in healthcare Project & Development Services validates our investment in healthcare services and our approach in assisting healthcare organizations in achieving their goals.

Healthcare organizations continue to shift care to lower-cost outpatient facilities. The proliferation of these outpatient facilities, paired with acute care projects, continues to drive healthcare construction. According to JLL's latest Construction Outlook, the sector completed 26 million square feet of hospital construction and 12 million square feet of medical office building construction in 2018.

With healthcare in a state of unprecedented growth, JLL continues to invest in its healthcare platform. This year, JLL has added to its team Jay Johnson, National Director, Healthcare Markets; two Regional Project & Development leaders David Dierking in the Midwest and Shayda Bradley in Florida; as well as healthcare strategist Bruce Cattie as managing director for solutions development in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.

JLL Healthcareenhances the patient experience, improves clinical outcomes and drives financial performance through real estate and facilities solutions. The group provides dedicated support to manage real estate needs, facilities, guidance on portfolio optimization and location strategy, financing support for purchase or development and assists systems and investors throughout the healthcare spectrum. For more news, videos and research resources on JLL Healthcare, please visit the firm's healthcare web page.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. Our vision is to reimagine the world of real estate, creating rewarding opportunities and amazing spaces where people can achieve their ambitions. In doing so, we will build a better tomorrow for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $16.3 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of over 91,000 as of March 31, 2019. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 13:32:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JONES LANG LASALLE INC
09:33aJONES LANG LASALLE : JLL named a ‘Top Development Company' by Modern Healt..
PU
07/09JONES LANG LASALLE : JLL and HFF Announce the Anticipated Closing Date of HFF Ac..
PU
07/09JONES LANG LASALLE : JLL Announces Details of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Relea..
PR
07/03JONES LANG LASALLE INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation F..
AQ
07/02JONES LANG LASALLE : JLL Names Debbie McAneny and Bobby Mehta to its Board of Di..
PR
07/01JONES LANG LASALLE INC : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Cre..
AQ
06/28JONES LANG LASALLE INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
06/27JONES LANG LASALLE : JLL highlights sustainability progress in 10th annual Globa..
PR
06/25SOFTWARE MOTOR COMPANY : raises $31.4M in Series A-2 funding to deliver the worl..
PR
06/20JONES LANG LASALLE INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 9 646 M
EBIT 2019 725 M
Net income 2019 513 M
Debt 2019 409 M
Yield 2019 0,63%
P/E ratio 2019 12,7x
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,78x
EV / Sales2020 0,70x
Capitalization 7 102 M
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INC
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 183  $
Last Close Price 137  $
Spread / Highest target 44,2%
Spread / Average Target 33,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sheila A. Penrose Non-Executive Chairman
Patricia Maxson Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
DeAnne Shirley Julius Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INC9.40%7 222
CBRE GROUP30.49%17 366
ZILLOW GROUP INC57.14%9 901
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC25.50%3 924
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG11.48%3 320
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC24.36%2 840
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About