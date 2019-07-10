Jones Lang LaSalle : JLL named a ‘Top Development Company' by Modern Healthcare

CHICAGO, July 10, 2019 - JLL's dedication to providing innovative development solutions in an evolving healthcare landscape and challenging construction environment has earned a top spot on Modern Healthcare's 2019 Construction and Design Survey "Top Development Company" list. JLL has received "Top Development Company" recognition from Modern Healthcare for nine consecutive years.

"With the transformation to value-based population health, healthcare organizations face tremendous pressure to do more with less. JLL is assisting our clients with their strategic real estate planning, capital planning and facilities master planning to address the challenges - and opportunities - presented by this era of disruption," said Roger Herritz, Senior Vice President, National Healthcare Lead, Project & Development Services, JLL. "We are committed to helping our clients navigate these changes by developing facilities that are flexible to accommodate future changes and, when possible, adaptive reuse of existing facilities. It's great to receive this recognition from one of the most influential publications in the industry."

In 2018, JLL completed $637 million in healthcare projects, totaling 14.3 million square feet. These projects were completed throughout the U.S., and include hospitals, ambulatory care centers, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty centers, urgent care centers, senior living and more.

Modern Healthcare is one of the premier and most highly credible publications in the healthcare industry. JLL's continued growth in healthcare Project & Development Services validates our investment in healthcare services and our approach in assisting healthcare organizations in achieving their goals.

Healthcare organizations continue to shift care to lower-cost outpatient facilities. The proliferation of these outpatient facilities, paired with acute care projects, continues to drive healthcare construction. According to JLL's latest Construction Outlook, the sector completed 26 million square feet of hospital construction and 12 million square feet of medical office building construction in 2018.

With healthcare in a state of unprecedented growth, JLL continues to invest in its healthcare platform. This year, JLL has added to its team Jay Johnson, National Director, Healthcare Markets; two Regional Project & Development leaders David Dierking in the Midwest and Shayda Bradley in Florida; as well as healthcare strategist Bruce Cattie as managing director for solutions development in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.

JLL Healthcareenhances the patient experience, improves clinical outcomes and drives financial performance through real estate and facilities solutions. The group provides dedicated support to manage real estate needs, facilities, guidance on portfolio optimization and location strategy, financing support for purchase or development and assists systems and investors throughout the healthcare spectrum. For more news, videos and research resources on JLL Healthcare, please visit the firm's healthcare web page.