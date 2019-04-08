Jones Lang LaSalle : Southeast Financial Center Named 'Outstanding Building of the Year' by BOMA

Miami, FL, April 8, 2019 - JLL announces today that Downtown Miami's iconic Southeast Financial Center- home of the firm's South Florida headquarters- was recently named The Outstanding Building of the Year (TOBY) among office properties in the Over 1 Million Square Feet category by the Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA). JLL spearheads the leasing and property management of the marquee building located at 200 South Biscayne Blvd.

The coveted award, given in March at BOMA's Southern Regional Conference in Savannah, Georgia, puts Southeast Financial Center and its management team in the running for a BOMA International TOBY, the industry's highest accolade, to be announced at the international chapter's annual conference, June 22-25 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

TOBY awards recognize quality in commercial buildings and reward excellence in building management. The honor is considered the most prestigious and comprehensive of its kind within the commercial real estate industry. During the competition, all facets of a building's operations - from community involvement, tenant relations and site management to environmental and 'green' policies and procedures - are thoroughly evaluated.

'We are honored and privileged to represent owner Pontegadea in receiving the prestigious Outstanding Building of the Year award for Southeast Financial Center,' said JLL Associate Director Alexandria Brown, group manager of the building's management team. 'The best awards are the ones given by industry peers and colleagues. More importantly, we want to thank the entire team at Southeast Financial Center, who are an integral part in making a difference, delivering the best service to our customers.'

Southeast Financial Center has been a Miami landmark since its completion in 1984. Sitting on 2.41 acres in the heart of the city's business district, the property consists of two buildings connected by an elevated covered walkway - the Office Tower and the Cube, a 15-story annex housing a 21,000-square-foot health club, 11,000 square feet of service retail, 12 floors of parking and the project's central plant. The complex also features a 30,000-square-foot outdoor plaza landscaped with trees and a variety of native plants.

With more than 1.2 million square feet of Class A office space, the 55-story tower is Miami's tallest and largest office building. With its striking saw-tooth design on the northeast corner and V-notch running the entire height of its west face Illuminated at night, the structure stands tall as an instantly recognizable symbol of a dynamic international city.