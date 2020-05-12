Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated    JLL

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JLL Income Property Trust : Declares 34th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 03:30pm EDT

CHICAGO, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL Income Property Trust, an institutionally managed daily NAV REIT (NASDAQ: ZIPTAX; ZIPTMX; ZIPIAX; ZIPIMX), announced that on May 5, 2020 its Board of Directors approved a gross dividend for the second quarter of 2020 of $0.135 per share. JLL Income Property Trust has declared thirty-four consecutive quarterly dividends to its stockholders beginning with the first quarter 2012.

The dividend is payable on or around June 29, 2020 to stockholders of record as of June 24, 2020. On an annualized basis, this gross dividend is equivalent to $0.54 per share and represents a yield of approximately 4.5 percent on a NAV per share of $11.96 as of May 4, 2020. All stockholders will receive $0.135 per share less applicable share class specific fees and the annualized yield will differ based on the share class.

"One of the primary goals of investing in a portfolio of diversified, core real estate is to generate positive cash flow across market cycles, including times of market stress such as we have begun to experience due to COVID-19," said Allan Swaringen, President and CEO of JLL Income Property Trust.  He continued, "Offering an attractive level of current income for distribution to our stockholders remains one of primary investment objectives – even in light of the current global pandemic."

A first quarter dividend of $0.135 per share, less applicable share class specific fees, was paid according to the table below on March 30, 2020 to stockholders of record as of March 25, 2020. Any future dividends will be approved at the discretion of the Board of Directors.


M-I Share

A-I Share1

M Share2

A Share3

Q1 Quarterly Gross Dividend per Share

$0.13500

$0.13500

$0.13500

$0.13500

Less: Dealer Manager Fee per Share

-

($0.00819)

($0.00851)

($0.02289)

Q1 Quarterly Net Dividend per Share

$0.13500

$0.12681

$0.12649

$0.11211

NAV per Share as of March 31, 2020

$11.97

$11.97

$11.96

$11.94

Annualized Net Dividend Yield Based on
NAV as of March 31, 2020

4.5%

4.2%

4.2%

3.8%



1.

A dealer manager fee equal to 1/365th of 0.30% of NAV is allocated to Class A-I stockholders daily and reduces the quarterly dividend paid.

2.

A dealer manager fee equal to 1/365th of 0.30% of NAV is allocated to Class M stockholders daily and reduces the quarterly dividend paid.

3.

A dealer manager fee equal to 1/365th of 0.85% of NAV is allocated to Class A stockholders daily and reduces the quarterly dividend paid.

JLL Income Property Trust is an institutionally managed, daily NAV REIT that gives investors access to a growing portfolio of commercial real estate investments selected by an institutional investment management team and sponsored by one of the world's leading real estate services firms.

For more information on JLL Income Property Trust, please visit our website at www.jllipt.com.

About JLL Income Property Trust (NASDAQ: ZIPTAX; ZIPTMX; ZIPIAX; ZIPIMX)
Jones Lang LaSalle Income Property Trust, Inc. is a daily NAV REIT that owns and manages a diversified portfolio of high quality, income-producing apartment, industrial, office and grocery-anchored retail properties located in the United States. JLL Income Property Trust expects to further diversify its real estate portfolio over time, including on a global basis. For more information, visit www.jllipt.com.

About LaSalle Investment Management
LaSalle Investment Management, Inc., a member of the JLL group and advisor to JLL Income Property Trust, is one of the world's leading real estate investment managers. On a global basis, LaSalle manages approximately $69.5 billion of assets in private and public real estate property and debt investments as of Q4 2019. LaSalle's diverse client base includes public and private pension funds, insurance companies, governments, corporations, endowments and private individuals from across the globe. LaSalle sponsors a complete range of investment vehicles including separate accounts, open- and closed-end funds, public securities and entity-level investments. LaSalle is a wholly-owned, operationally independent subsidiary of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (NYSE: JLL), one of the world's largest real estate companies. For more information please visit www.lasalle.com.

Forward Looking Statements and Future Results
This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to JLL Income Property Trust. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not descriptions of historical facts and include statements regarding management's intentions, beliefs, expectations, research, market analysis, plans or predictions of the future. Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Past performance is not indicative of future results and there can be no assurance that future dividends will be paid.

Contact: Matt Schuler


Telephone: +1 312 897 4192 

Email: matt.schuler@lasalle.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jll-income-property-trust-declares-34th-consecutive-quarterly-dividend-301058010.html

SOURCE JLL Income Property Trust


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPO
03:30pJLL INCOME PROPERTY TRUST : Declares 34th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend
PR
11:30aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL closes $33.5M sale of Atlanta distribution..
PU
11:15aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL arranges sale, financing of multi-housing ..
PU
04:45aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL arranges $26.7M loan for Boulder shopping ..
PU
05/11JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL closes sale-leaseback of industrial facili..
PU
05/08JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL closes the sale of Miami self-storage faci..
PU
05/07JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : North Dallas multi-housing property refinanced
PU
05/07JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL completes sale of 3 East Texas apartment p..
PU
05/06JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL arranges equity for multi-housing project ..
PU
05/06JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Fi..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group