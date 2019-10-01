Log in
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : 1120 G Street in Washington, D.C. trades in JLL-brokered sale

0
10/01/2019 | 11:28am EDT

Situated on a prominent corner location three blocks from the White House

October 01, 2019
Kristen Murphy +1 617 848 1572

WASHINGTON, D.C., October 1, 2019 - JLL announced today that it has closed the $69.75 million sale of 1120 G Street, a 134,964-square-foot, 10-story office building located in Washington, D.C., to a Credit Suisse Asset Management Global Real Estate fund.

1120 G Street is situated on a prominent corner lot adjacent to Metro Center in the heart of the East End submarket, which is downtown Washington, D.C.'s largest and strongest performing submarket. This location is within three blocks of both the White House and all six Metrorail lines and within a short walk of the high-end retail, restaurants and entertainment options of CityCenterDC, Gallery Place, Chinatown and Penn Quarter. 1120 G Street offers 13,000-square-foot floorplates and is 75% leased to 13 tenants.

The JLL Capital Markets team representing the seller was led by Jim Meisel, Matt Nicholson, Andrew Weir, Stephen Conley and Dave Baker. Lacy, Ltd. advised the buyer.

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment advisory, debt placement, equity placement or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,700 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit the firm's U.S. media center Web page: U.S. newsroom.

Deal secured by Holliday Fenoglio Fowler LP ("HFF") prior to being acquired by JLL on July 1, 2019. Co-brokerage services provided by Jones Lang LaSalle Americas, Inc.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. Our vision is to reimagine the world of real estate, creating rewarding opportunities and amazing spaces where people can achieve their ambitions. In doing so, we will build a better tomorrow for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $16.3 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of nearly 92,000 as of June 30, 2019. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 15:27:01 UTC
