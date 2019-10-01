Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : 1120 G Street in Washington, D.C. trades in JLL-brokered sale

WASHINGTON, D.C., October 1, 2019 - JLL announced today that it has closed the $69.75 million sale of 1120 G Street, a 134,964-square-foot, 10-story office building located in Washington, D.C., to a Credit Suisse Asset Management Global Real Estate fund.

1120 G Street is situated on a prominent corner lot adjacent to Metro Center in the heart of the East End submarket, which is downtown Washington, D.C.'s largest and strongest performing submarket. This location is within three blocks of both the White House and all six Metrorail lines and within a short walk of the high-end retail, restaurants and entertainment options of CityCenterDC, Gallery Place, Chinatown and Penn Quarter. 1120 G Street offers 13,000-square-foot floorplates and is 75% leased to 13 tenants.

The JLL Capital Markets team representing the seller was led by Jim Meisel, Matt Nicholson, Andrew Weir, Stephen Conley and Dave Baker. Lacy, Ltd. advised the buyer.

