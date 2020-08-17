Log in
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
News 
News

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Bank OZK lends $21M for Chapel Hill development

08/17/2020 | 02:33pm EDT

CHARLOTTE, August 17, 2020 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged a $21 million construction loan for the development of The Gwendolyn, a four-story office property totaling 106,000 square feet in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, Grubb Properties, to secure the loan through Bank OZK.

The Gwendolyn is part of the first phase of the Glen Lennox redevelopment, a 70-acre planned community that was completed in the 1950s as the center of living, shopping and industry for Chapel Hill residents. Grubb Properties is revitalizing the community through modern design concepts, tasteful architecture and a network of connected greenspaces that will foster increased pedestrian and bicycle connectivity to the retail, office and residential options at Glen Lennox.

'Our motto at Grubb Properties is 'People Who Care, Places That Matter' and the evolution of Glen Lennox reflects a purposeful effort to honor the legacy of individuals who have contributed to the greater good of the community, the university, our state and the broader society,' Clay Grubb, CEO, Grubb Properties noted. 'The Gwendolyn is named after Gwendolyn Harrison, the first African-American woman to attend the University of North Carolina in 1951. I admire her accomplishments and determination to never give up, paving the way for others to follow suit. We hope by paying homage to these strong women through our buildings we will spark curious conversations about who these individuals were and inspire the next generation of diverse trailblazers and change-seekers.'

Scheduled for completion later this year, The Gwendolyn is the first-ever Class A office project in Glen Lennox. The property will offer 25,000-square-foot floorplates in a LEED® certified building, on-site property management, a terrace café on the ground floor, a fitness center with showers and locker rooms, indoor bike racks and on-site parking for 432 vehicles. The Gwendolyn is within close proximity to some of the Triangle Area's largest economic drivers, including Downtown Chapel Hill, Downtown Durham, Research Triangle Park and Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Additionally, the property benefits from a highly educated workforce due to the 12 local colleges and universities situated nearby and has immediate connectivity to the greater Triangle region via all the MSAs' primary thoroughfares.

The JLL debt placement team leading the financing efforts included Senior Managing Director Hal Kempson and Director John Gavigan.

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment advisory, debt placement, equity placement or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,700 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2020 18:32:03 UTC
