Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated    JLL

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : COVID triggers disruption in Q2 office leasing across U.S. markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 05:41pm EDT

CHICAGO, July 16, 2020 - The U.S. office market witnessed widespread disruption during the second quarter of 2020 as the full onset of COVID took hold and government mandates effectively ceased in-person tour activity, causing leasing volume to drop significantly. As a result, absorption trended into correction territory with 14 million square feet of net occupancy losses and sublease space grew, impacting pricing and reducing net effective rents.

Heading into the second half of 2020, all eyes will be on tenants' response to office re-entry and the ability of states to withstand and contain a potential second wave of COVID. Demographic shifts - namely inbound migration to low-cost and pro-business jurisdictions - will likely lead to a faster recovery for Sun Belt markets than coastal U.S. gateway cities, whose dense urban environments and reliance upon public transportation pose additional challenges.

'Obviously there were, in many ways unprecedented, external forces that impacted the office sector during the quarter with shelter-in-place ordinances chasing workers from the office to their homes,' said John Gates, Americas CEO, Markets, JLL. 'There has been tremendous short-term pain while the economy begins to recover from the pressures of the pandemic, which could continue to creep into the back-half of the year. The good news is, that the underlying fundamentals and demand for office space were strong prior to the pandemic - and we believe those will carry through as the country emerges. While working from home has become the norm currently, all surveying of workers points to their desire to get back to the office when it is safe to do so.'

From an industry standpoint, leasing for finance and tech essentially tied on aggregate, with larger deals mainly stemming from government, health and health insurance. Despite driving 38 percent of all occupancy growth in 2018 and 2019, the coworking sector more or less halted leasing and several flexible space operators engaged landlords to restructure existing deals or reduce square footage. Still, JLL research forecasts that 30 percent of the office market will be consumed flexibly by 2030.

Development activity remained largely unchanged as state and local mandates froze construction progress and extended timeframes into the third quarter or even 2021 for anticipated 2020 deliveries. As construction lending tightens and future demand remains uncertain, new groundbreakings are expected to curtail.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2020 21:40:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPO
05:41pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : COVID triggers disruption in Q2 office leasing..
PU
05:41pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Massachusetts data center receives $10.35M fin..
PU
05:41pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL closes the $26.5M sale of The John Adams i..
PU
05:36pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL names industry expert to advise government..
PU
05:06pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : SmartVault signs new office lease at M-K-T mix..
PU
07/20JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL leases space at Legacy Union for expanded ..
PU
07/20JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : NEO's largest industrial spec property reaches..
PU
07/20JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Six-building, mixed-use property sold in Austi..
PU
07/20JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : New Jersey property gets construction financin..
PU
07/20JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL tapped by The Bowery Mission to market 45-..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 174 M - -
Net income 2020 358 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 120 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,8x
Yield 2020 0,39%
Capitalization 5 184 M 5 184 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 93 400
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 137,57 $
Last Close Price 100,40 $
Spread / Highest target 71,3%
Spread / Average Target 37,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Karen Brennan Chief Financial Officer
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Sheila A. Penrose Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-42.33%5 184
CBRE GROUP, INC.-28.31%14 388
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.41.15%14 334
A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD.67.29%7 853
POLY PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.82.03%6 218
CHINA MERCHANTS PROPERTY OPERATION AND SERVICE CO., LTD.81.52%5 552
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group