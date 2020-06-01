Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated    JLL

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : District 114 project breaks ground in Southlake, Texas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/01/2020 | 04:46am EDT

DALLAS, May 28, 2020 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged construction financing for District 114, a four-story, mixed-use office building with ground floor retail totaling 94,990 square feet in Southlake, Texas.

Working on behalf of the borrower, Medici Development Partners, LLC, JLL placed the five-year, floating-rate construction loan with Happy State Bank & Trust.

Due for completion in the second quarter of 2021, District 114 will offer 69,878 square feet of office space and 25,112 square feet of retail space. The property will have average floor plates of 24,000 - 29,000 square feet and offer tenants a fourth-floor outdoor patio, a 322-space parking facility and direct access to Texas Independence Park featuring outdoor work and patio space. The 3.3-acre site is positioned within Kimball Park, a 17.58-acre, walkable mixed-use development that also includes a Cambria Hotel, The Office at Kimball Park and restaurant/retail space. Tenants at District 114 have access to the amenities at the adjacent Cambria Hotel and Conference Center, which include a fitness center, pool, restaurant, meeting facilities and executive boardrooms. The project is located in Southlake, an affluent suburb of Dallas and a corporate headquarters hub for many Fortune 1000 companies. District 114 has exceptional regional access to the entire Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex via State Highways 114 and 121 and is close to the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Southlake Town Square, Park Village and The Shoppes at Southlake.

The JLL Capital Markets team representing the borrower was led by Senior Director De'On Collins and Managing Director Steve Heldenfels.

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment advisory, debt placement, equity placement or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,700 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit the firm's U.S. media center Web page: U.S. newsroom.

Medici Development Partners, LLC is a commercial real estate development and investment company based in Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas. MDP focuses on developing and investing opportunistically in the office, hospitality, and medical office industries across all levels of the capital structure.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 28 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2020 08:45:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPO
04:46aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : District 114 project breaks ground in Southlak..
PU
05/28JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL Valuation Advisory offers industry-first v..
PU
05/27JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL closes sale of new Indianapolis industrial..
PU
05/27JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL closes sale of Dallas Class A industrial p..
PU
05/26JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL arranges sale of Boston industrial portfol..
PU
05/26JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Whole Foods-anchored retail center near Miami ..
PU
05/21JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL arranges sale, financing for Houston retai..
PU
05/20JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL arranges $10.2M loan for British Woods in ..
PU
05/19JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Keller Williams Dallas Preston Road finds new ..
PU
05/19JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL secures $20M loan for cold storage facilit..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 257 M - -
Net income 2020 367 M - -
Net Debt 2020 929 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,7x
Yield 2020 0,38%
Capitalization 5 287 M 5 287 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 93 400
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 135,14 $
Last Close Price 102,40 $
Spread / Highest target 68,0%
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sheila A. Penrose Non-Executive Chairman
Stephanie Plaines Global Chief Financial Officer
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Hugo Bagué Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-41.18%5 287
CBRE GROUP, INC.-28.24%14 402
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.26.72%12 809
POLY PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.87.17%6 246
CHINA MERCHANTS PROPERTY OPERATION AND SERVICE CO., LTD.75.46%5 289
CHINA OVERSEAS PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED78.98%3 718
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group