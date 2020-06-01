Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : District 114 project breaks ground in Southlake, Texas

DALLAS, May 28, 2020 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged construction financing for District 114, a four-story, mixed-use office building with ground floor retail totaling 94,990 square feet in Southlake, Texas.

Working on behalf of the borrower, Medici Development Partners, LLC, JLL placed the five-year, floating-rate construction loan with Happy State Bank & Trust.

Due for completion in the second quarter of 2021, District 114 will offer 69,878 square feet of office space and 25,112 square feet of retail space. The property will have average floor plates of 24,000 - 29,000 square feet and offer tenants a fourth-floor outdoor patio, a 322-space parking facility and direct access to Texas Independence Park featuring outdoor work and patio space. The 3.3-acre site is positioned within Kimball Park, a 17.58-acre, walkable mixed-use development that also includes a Cambria Hotel, The Office at Kimball Park and restaurant/retail space. Tenants at District 114 have access to the amenities at the adjacent Cambria Hotel and Conference Center, which include a fitness center, pool, restaurant, meeting facilities and executive boardrooms. The project is located in Southlake, an affluent suburb of Dallas and a corporate headquarters hub for many Fortune 1000 companies. District 114 has exceptional regional access to the entire Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex via State Highways 114 and 121 and is close to the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Southlake Town Square, Park Village and The Shoppes at Southlake.

The JLL Capital Markets team representing the borrower was led by Senior Director De'On Collins and Managing Director Steve Heldenfels.

