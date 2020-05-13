Log in
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated    JLL

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
News 
News

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Embrey Partners selects JLL as leasing partner for New San Antonio Mixed-use Development

05/13/2020 | 11:25am EDT

SAN ANTONIO, May 12, 2020 - JLL has been selected as the exclusive leasing partner for the premier offices at 7600 Broadway, an upscale mixed-use project offering that includes refined living in one of San Antonio's most desirable communities. Leading the development is Embrey Partners, a diversified and nationally recognized real estate investment company.

7600 Broadway draws part of its identity from one of the city's most iconic and historic streets. The building is situated on a unique triangle of land at the corner of Broadway and Nacogdoches, a gateway to the historic Alamo Heights community. 7600 Broadway is designed for a walkable working and living experience in the heart of one of San Antonio's premier neighborhoods.

The project construction is fully under way and 52,835 square feet of Class A office space will be available in the fall of 2021. When completed, Embrey Partners will relocate its corporate headquarters to 7600 Broadway.

'Our concept for this special piece of property not only respects the ​history and tradition of the location, but seeks to elevate the neighborhood and community,' said Trey Embrey, President and CEO of Embrey. 'We worked tirelessly to design a building that showcases the incredible views from almost every direction.'

Office tenants will be conveniently located near retail and dining destinations such as, Alamo Quarry Market and The Shops at Lincoln Heights. Onsite office amenities will include a tenant lounge, conference room, game room, an outdoor rooftop deck with kitchen, and a fitness center with private showers.

JLL's Mark Krenger and Meredith Howard will lead the office marketing and leasing efforts.

'7600 Broadway exemplifies the demand for premium, highly-amenitized office product in San Antonio,' said Krenger. 'Its design, onsite amenities, nearby shopping and dining options will create a best-in-class office experience for prospective employers and their employees. Embrey Partners has done a masterful job of designing a unique and exciting office project, and JLL is excited to be a part of it.'

The project is scheduled for completion in Fall 2021. For more information, please visit 7600broadwayoffices.com or call +1 210 308 9888.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 15:24:01 UTC
