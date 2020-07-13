Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Evergreen Devco acquires regional Phoenix-area retail center

PHOENIX, July 13, 2020 -JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the sale of Chandler Pavilions, a 163,594-square-foot, high-traffic, value-add, regional retail center located in Chandler, Arizona.

JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Invesco Real Estate, a global real estate investment manager. Evergreen Devco, Inc. purchased the asset in cash, free and clear of any debt.

Chandler Pavilions welcomes approximately three million visitors annually and is in the top 10 percent of busiest retail centers in Arizona. The property is 72 percent leased to a complementary mix of top-tier national and regional tenants and is shadow anchored by a grocery tenant. Situated on 17.97 acres at 800-890 N. 54th St., the center is adjacent to Interstate 10, exposing the property to more than 135,000 vehicles per day, and is located just off Ray Road, which has traffic counts of approximately 40,000 vehicles per day. Additionally, Chandler Pavilions' location in a dense, affluent area puts it within 96,135 residents earning an average annual household income of nearly $110,000 living within a three-mile radius.

The JLL Retail Capital Markets team was led by Managing Directors Patrick Dempsey and Gleb Lvovich.

'Retail Investment sales are difficult in the era of COVID-19 due to tenant occupancy issues and rent deferral agreements,' Dempsey said. 'But in this case, both the buyer and seller worked flawlessly together to complete this transaction.'

'Despite the headwinds in the retail space, we are seeing significant capital flows into the space and robust offer activity for the right asset at the proper risk adjusted returns, like Chandler Pavilions,' Lvovich added.

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment advisory, debt placement, equity placement or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,700 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.