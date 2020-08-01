Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Fort Myers surgery center trades to private equity firm

ORLANDO, July 29, 2020 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $7 million sale of Paramount Surgery Center, a 9,000-square-foot surgery center in Fort Myers, Florida.

JLL represented the seller, 8250 Realty LLC, who sold the property to IRA Capital.

Paramount Surgery Center is located at 2565 Cleveland Ave. directly across the street from Lee Memorial Hospital, a Level II Trauma Center. Positioned in a busy commercial corridor, the property boasts convenient access to Interstate 95 as well as more than 10,000 businesses within a five-mile radius. The licensed ambulatory surgery center was completed in 2012 and features three operating rooms, step-down recovery, a nurse station, consultation room and reception area.

The JLL Capital Markets team representing the seller included Senior Directors John Krzyminski and Director Max Krzyminski.

'Healthcare properties continue to attract strong investor interest and we anticipate them to be well-positioned to perform in a post-COVID environment as noted in JLL's recent Healthcare Real Estate Outlook,' said Krzyminski.

