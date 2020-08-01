Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : JLL Capital Markets expands Minneapolis team with veteran brokers

MINNEAPOLIS, July 29, 2020 - JLL Capital Markets announced today the key hiring of David Berglund and Colin Ryan as Senior Managing Directors, Co-Leaders of the JLL Capital Markets' Minneapolis office.

Berglund and Ryan have more than 30 years of combined commercial real estate experience and have extensive knowledge transacting investment sales for multi-tenant office, industrial and medical investments, among other property types. They have been consistently recognized in the marketplace as top performers and by industry organizations such as MNCAR's 'Rising Star' award, CoStar Power Brokers and RE Forum's Top Brokers. Berglund and Ryan have been involved in more than $1 billion in real estate transactions over the past 18 months.

'While we've always had a presence in Minneapolis, the hiring of Dave and Colin signifies our commitment to our path towards strategically building out the full spectrum of services JLL can offer to its clients,' said Matthew Lawton, Executive Managing Director. 'Both are extremely well respected in the industry and we are excited to have them as part of the team and leading our continued growth in the Twin Cities capital markets space.'

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment advisory, debt placement, equity placement or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,700 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

