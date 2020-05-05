Log in
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : JLL Capital Markets expands debt and equity placement team

05/05/2020 | 10:19am EDT

MIAMI, May 5, 2020 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has expanded its debt and equity placement team with the addition of Melissa Rose in its Miami office.

Ms. Rose joins JLL as a Managing Director focused on securing debt and joint venture equity financing for a broad range of property types. Over the course of her 18-year career, she has closed more than $2 billion in capital through first mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge loans, acquisitions and preferred equity for a variety of asset types throughout the U.S. She spent the last three years as a Managing Director at Ackman-Ziff and prior thereto she held acquisitions and in-house capital markets roles at Maxwelle Real Estate Group in Aventura, Florida; as well as Eretz Group in New York City. Ms. Rose graduated from the University of Miami Coral Gables with a dual major in Marketing and Political Science. She sits on the Real property Development Advisory Board at The University of Miami School of Law and serves on the Board of Directors at CREW Miami.

'We are ecstatic to welcome Melissa to the JLL family,' said Chris Drew, Senior Managing Director and co-head of JLL Capital Markets in Miami. 'I have known her for several years, and she is an extremely accomplished capital markets advisor with a wide breath of experience capitalizing various asset classes throughout the country. Her deep relationships with family offices coupled with her extensive structured finance experience, made her a natural fit for our team.'

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment advisory, debt placement, equity placement or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,700 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit the firm's U.S. media center Web page: U.S. newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 14:18:08 UTC
