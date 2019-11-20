Log in
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED (JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : JLL arranges $18.2M bridge loan for Portland office property

11/20/2019 | 04:46pm EST

PORTLAND, ORE., November 20, 2019 - JLL announced today that it has arranged an $18.2 million bridge loan to refinance 1500, a 73,274-square-foot, five-story creative office building in Portland, Oregon.

JLL worked on behalf of Clarity Real Estate and its affiliated private equity fund, to secure the 36-month, floating-rate loan.

Originally built in 1965, 1500 was fully renovated in 2019 to creative office space featuring 10-foot windows, exposed ceilings, polished concrete floors and full floor availability on the second floor, a rare commodity in this submarket. The core creative office asset also offers top-of-the-market amenities, including a new fitness center with shower facilities, conference room, bike room, tenant lounge and 100 parking stalls, which is above average for the submarket. 1500 is positioned at 1500 NE Irving Street within the SE Close-In submarket, an area of Portland that has seen tremendous growth as a result of the expanding creative movement in close-in areas east of the river. A multitude of retail amenities are within one-mile of the property, including more than six million square feet of retail space and 37 restaurants, as well as multiple hotel options. Additionally, the property has immediate accessibility to major thoroughfares such as Interstate 84.

The JLL team representing the borrower was led by Senior Director Zack Holderman, Director Zach Kersten and Analyst Daniel Pinkus.

'1500 is a great example of a well-executed property repositioning,' Holderman said. 'The fully renovated and modernized project is positioned to appeal to the strong tenant demand for new creative space.'

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit the firm's U.S. media center Web page: U.S. newsroom.

Clarity is a private equity vehicle with affiliated invested funds. Clarity is dedicated to sourcing and unlocking value in thriving markets across the southern and western United States. With $2.5 billion of acquisitions closed since 2009, its principals have a track record of top-tier results and value creation. clarityre.com.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 21:45:03 UTC
