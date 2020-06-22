Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : JLL arranges $28M financing for suburban Minneapolis apartments

DENVER, June 22, 2020 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged $28 million in financing for The Cliffs at Minnetonka, a 456-unit garden-style apartment community in Minnetonka near Minneapolis, Minnesota.

JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, The Cliffs Limited Partnership LLP, to originate the 10-year, fixed-rate Fannie Mae loan. The loan, which will be used to refinance an existing loan, will be serviced by Jones Lang LaSalle Multifamily, LLC, a Fannie Mae DUS lender.

Completed in 1988, The Cliffs at Minnetonka is located at 12300 Marion Lane in a busy commercial corridor close to the Interstate 394 and 494 interchange in suburban Minneapolis. The 27.5-acre site features six four-story buildings with 456 units.

The JLL Capital Markets team representing the borrower was led by Senior Director Brock Yaffe.

