Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated    JLL

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : JLL arranges $29.35M sale of Giant-anchored retail center

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 04:46pm EST

PHILADELPHIA, November 20, 2019 - JLL announced today that it has closed the $29.35 million sale of the Shops at Blue Bell, 103,580-square-foot, grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping center in the suburban Philadelphia community of Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, a real estate investment manager managing the sale on behalf of one of its separate account clients. KPR, formerly known as Katz Properties, purchased the asset.

Situated on 11.54 acres at 1760 Dekalb Pike (Route 202), Shops at Blue Bell is in an established retail location in Montgomery County and 15 miles from downtown Philadelphia. The property has multiple points of access from local thoroughfares Route 202 and Township Line Road. More than 70,000 residents earning an average annual household income of $111,525 live within a three-mile radius of the property. Shops at Blue Bell is anchored by Giant, the top grocer in suburban Philadelphia and Montgomery County. Giant has occupied the center for the past 24 years. Additionally, the 98% leased center is home to a mix of retailers, including Santander, True Value, IHOP, Supercuts and GNC.

The JLL Retail Capital Markets team representing the seller was led by Senior Managing Director James Galbally, Managing Director Chris Munley and Senior Vice President Colin Behr.

According to a recent JLL Retail Outlook report, second-quarter 2019 net absorption in U.S. shopping centers (i.e., community, neighborhood and strip centers) remained positive at 1.9 million square feet, with the majority coming from neighborhood center demand. Additionally, neighborhood centers - like Shops at Blue Bell - are sought after among small retail locales.

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment advisory, debt placement, equity placement or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,700 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit the firm's U.S. media center Web page: U.S. newsroom.

With over 15 years of real estate investment experience, KPR has a defined strategy of acquiring retail properties, with a primary focus on grocery-anchored shopping centers and power villages, within well-located East Coast submarkets. KPR is a vertically integrated investor with in-house leasing, management and development operations tailored to maximize value through proactive leasing, repositioning and redevelopment of its properties.

Established in Boston in 2003, KPR has since expanded its footprint in 14 states within the greater New England, New York State, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast submarkets. Its successful track record of strategic acquisitions and dispositions has led us to transactions and trusted partnerships with public REITs, institutions, private equity groups and family offices. Visit kprcenters.com for more information.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 21:45:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPO
04:46pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL arranges $18.2M bridge loan for Portland o..
PU
04:46pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL arranges $29.35M sale of Giant-anchored re..
PU
11/19JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL closes sale, financing of 3 student housin..
PU
11/19JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL closes the $12.6M sale of Atlanta-area dis..
PU
11/19JLL INCOME PROPERTY TRUST : Declares 32nd Consecutive Quarterly Dividend
PR
11/14JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL named Asia Pacific Facilities Management C..
AQ
11/14JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/08JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Boston's Copley Square Hotel sells
PU
11/06JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Fi..
AQ
11/06JLL : Secures $350M Loan for Shorenstein Properties' 1407 Broadway in New York C..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 10 057 M
EBIT 2019 736 M
Net income 2019 540 M
Debt 2019 1 141 M
Yield 2019 0,54%
P/E ratio 2019 14,3x
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,95x
EV / Sales2020 0,85x
Capitalization 8 423 M
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 186,25  $
Last Close Price 163,45  $
Spread / Highest target 24,8%
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sheila A. Penrose Non-Executive Chairman
Stephanie Plaines Global Chief Financial Officer
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Hugo Bagué Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED29.11%8 423
CBRE GROUP, INC.39.54%18 301
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.19.31%7 821
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC30.27%4 131
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG15.81%3 480
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.24.40%2 811
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group