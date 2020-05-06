Log in
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : JLL arranges equity for multi-housing project near Twin Cities

05/06/2020 | 06:24pm EDT

MINNEAPOLIS - May 6, 2020 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged equity for the development of NOVO, a 192-unit multi-housing complex located in the Twin Cities' suburb of Richfield, Minnesota.

NOVO will consist of a five-story and three-story building situated above a two-level, heated underground parking garage with 246 spaces. The project is being developed on a two-acre site at 2412 West 66th Street just east of Southdale Mall and west of Penn Avenue. In addition, NOVO will offer residents nearby access to Interstates 35 and 494 as well as the forthcoming Bus Rapid Transit METRO Orange Line. The property's 192 units will total 202,122 square feet across a mix of 28 well-designed studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Units will include luxury finishes, including stainless steel appliances, large kitchen islands, tile backsplashes and spacious closets. Community amenities will include a fitness center with dedicated yoga room, community room, theater room, dog park and an outdoor amenity plaza with a pool, hot tub, fire pits, multiple seating areas and pergola.

The JLL Capital Markets team representing the seller included Senior Directors Dan Linnell, Josh Talberg and Mox Gunderson and Director Adam Haydon.

'JLL was grateful to be a part of moving this project forward amidst all of the uncertainty in the world,' Linnell said. 'The successful completion of this transaction is a true testament to the quality of the project, strong sponsorship and a great lending partner.'

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment advisory, debt placement, equity placement or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,700 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit the firm's U.S. media center Web page: U.S. newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 06 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2020 22:23:07 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10 164 M
EBIT 2020 651 M
Net income 2020 401 M
Debt 2020 708 M
Yield 2020 0,76%
P/E ratio 2020 12,7x
P/E ratio 2021 9,14x
EV / Sales2020 0,59x
EV / Sales2021 0,55x
Capitalization 5 287 M
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 145,00  $
Last Close Price 96,48  $
Spread / Highest target 94,9%
Spread / Average Target 50,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sheila A. Penrose Non-Executive Chairman
Stephanie Plaines Global Chief Financial Officer
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Hugo Bagué Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-41.17%5 219
CBRE GROUP, INC.-35.41%13 041
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-6.30%8 993
POLY PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.-0.64%5 864
CHINA MERCHANTS PROPERTY OPERATION AND SERVICE CO., LTD.4.43%3 934
CHINA OVERSEAS PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.72%3 642
