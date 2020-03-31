Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : JLL arranges refinancing for Philadelphia retail center

Loan proceeds will be used to complete the borrower's value-add business plan at the ShopRite-anchored center

PHILADELPHIA, March 31, 2020- JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged a refinancing for Penrose Plaza, a 263,847-square-foot, grocery-anchored shopping center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between Onyx Equities and Siguler Guff, to place the five-year, fixed-rate loan with AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company. Loan proceeds, which include an initial and future funding, will be used to refinance an existing loan and finish implementing the borrower's value-add business plan.

Penrose Plaza is anchored by ShopRite, the dominant grocery anchor in the region. ShopRite recently extended its lease and expanded its footprint at the center, which is also home to a diverse roster of mostly service-oriented, restaurant and internet-resistant tenants such as dd's DISCOUNTS, Planet Fitness, Dollar Tree, Citi Trends and Subway. Situated on 30 acres at 2900-3000 Island Ave., Penrose Plaza is in South Philadelphia, approximately six miles from Center City in an exceptionally dense trade area with a population of 147,560 within a three-mile radius. The retail center has direct access to some of the most heavily traveled thoroughfares in the region and benefits from proximity to the large employee bases at Philadelphia International Airport, University of Pennsylvania, the Navy Yard and more.

The JLL Capital Markets debt placement team was led by Managing Director Steve Klein and Senior Managing Director Ryan Ade.

"JLL is grateful to have had the opportunity to work alongside Onyx Equities, Siguler Guff and AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company on this transaction," Klein said. "The borrower has greatly enhanced the shopping center since taking ownership, and we are looking forward to the completion of their value-add business plan, which will further improve the property for both shoppers and tenants alike."

