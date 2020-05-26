Log in
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : JLL arranges sale of Boston industrial portfolio

05/26/2020 | 05:53pm EDT

BOSTON, May 26, 2020 - JLL announced today that is has closed the sale of a fully leased, four-property multi-tenant industrial portfolio totaling approximately 286,000 square feet along with a one-acre land parcel in the Boston-area community of North Reading, Massachusetts.

JLL procured the buyer, an institutional investor, in an off-market transaction.

The portfolio comprises industrial facilities at 23, 29, 35-37 and 45 Concord St. and an adjacent land parcel. The properties are located in the coveted 128 North Industrial submarket, which provides ease of access to Boston and other geographies via routes 128 and 93.

The Industrial Brokerage and Capital Markets teams leading the transaction included Vice President Benjamin Roopenian and Director Michael Restivo along with Senior Vice President Matt Sherry.

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment advisory, debt placement, equity placement or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,700 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit the firm's U.S. media center Web page: U.S. newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 26 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2020 21:52:01 UTC
