Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : JLL arranges sale of Boston industrial portfolio

BOSTON, May 26, 2020 - JLL announced today that is has closed the sale of a fully leased, four-property multi-tenant industrial portfolio totaling approximately 286,000 square feet along with a one-acre land parcel in the Boston-area community of North Reading, Massachusetts.

JLL procured the buyer, an institutional investor, in an off-market transaction.

The portfolio comprises industrial facilities at 23, 29, 35-37 and 45 Concord St. and an adjacent land parcel. The properties are located in the coveted 128 North Industrial submarket, which provides ease of access to Boston and other geographies via routes 128 and 93.

The Industrial Brokerage and Capital Markets teams leading the transaction included Vice President Benjamin Roopenian and Director Michael Restivo along with Senior Vice President Matt Sherry.

