JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : JLL closes $13.75M sale of Rancho Cucamonga retail center

03/25/2020 | 01:18pm EDT

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 19, 2020 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $13.75 million sale of Shops to Victoria Gardens, a 31,405-square-foot retail strip center adjacent to the Victoria Gardens lifestyle center in the Inland Empire community of Rancho Cucamonga, California.

JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Fit Development.

Constructed in 2007, Shops to Victoria Gardens is leased to a diverse mix of service-oriented, daily needs and soft-goods tenants, including DXL Men's Apparel, Pacific Dental, Shakey's Pizza, among others. Situated on 2.65 acres at 12455 Victoria Gardens Lane, the center is at the signalized entrance to the 175-acre Victoria Gardens, which is one of the most dominant lifestyle centers in Southern California and welcomes more than 16 million visitors a year.

The JLL Retail Capital Markets team representing the seller was led by Director Daniel Tyner and Managing Director Gleb Lvovich.

'During our marketing process, we were able to successfully navigate through market turmoil in addition to overcoming an in-place tenant's bankruptcy,' Tyner said. 'The irreplaceable location outside of Victoria Gardens, along with the immediate value-add opportunity, proved to be highly attractive to the investor market.'

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment advisory, debt placement, equity placement or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,700 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit the firm's U.S. media center Web page: U.S. newsroom.

Fit Development is a real estate investment firm specializing in the acquisition, development and management of properties including retail shopping centers, office building, multi-family, industrial and retail pad sites. The firm own, manage and lease a diversified portfolio of commercial, office, industrial and multifamily assets throughout the U.S.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 25 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 17:17:07 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10 762 M
EBIT 2020 940 M
Net income 2020 671 M
Debt 2020 373 M
Yield 2020 1,13%
P/E ratio 2020 6,81x
P/E ratio 2021 6,27x
EV / Sales2020 0,45x
EV / Sales2021 0,43x
Capitalization 4 499 M
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 183,00  $
Last Close Price 87,24  $
Spread / Highest target 133%
Spread / Average Target 110%
Spread / Lowest Target 77,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sheila A. Penrose Non-Executive Chairman
Stephanie Plaines Global Chief Financial Officer
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Hugo Bagué Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-49.89%4 499
CBRE GROUP, INC.-44.75%11 075
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-22.34%7 621
CHINA OVERSEAS PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED3.94%2 798
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC-48.83%2 300
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.-39.56%1 682
