Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : JLL closes $13.75M sale of Rancho Cucamonga retail center

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 19, 2020 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $13.75 million sale of Shops to Victoria Gardens, a 31,405-square-foot retail strip center adjacent to the Victoria Gardens lifestyle center in the Inland Empire community of Rancho Cucamonga, California.

JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Fit Development.

Constructed in 2007, Shops to Victoria Gardens is leased to a diverse mix of service-oriented, daily needs and soft-goods tenants, including DXL Men's Apparel, Pacific Dental, Shakey's Pizza, among others. Situated on 2.65 acres at 12455 Victoria Gardens Lane, the center is at the signalized entrance to the 175-acre Victoria Gardens, which is one of the most dominant lifestyle centers in Southern California and welcomes more than 16 million visitors a year.

The JLL Retail Capital Markets team representing the seller was led by Director Daniel Tyner and Managing Director Gleb Lvovich.

'During our marketing process, we were able to successfully navigate through market turmoil in addition to overcoming an in-place tenant's bankruptcy,' Tyner said. 'The irreplaceable location outside of Victoria Gardens, along with the immediate value-add opportunity, proved to be highly attractive to the investor market.'

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment advisory, debt placement, equity placement or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,700 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit the firm's U.S. media center Web page: U.S. newsroom.