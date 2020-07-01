Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated    JLL

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : JLL closes sale of 251 Front St. in Brooklyn for $19.85M

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/01/2020 | 10:44am EDT

NEW YORK, June 30, 2020 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has completed the $19.85 million sale of the 251 Front St. development site located in Brooklyn, New York.

JLL worked with the seller, Paul Tocci, and on behalf of the buyer, Cheskie Weisz, to complete the sale.

The development opportunity at 251 Front St. comprises a vacant, 19,991-square-foot lot between Bridge and Gold streets, three blocks from the East River waterfront. The site offers a total of 400 feet of prime, high-visibility corner retail frontage on three different streets. The property can support up to 39,982 buildable square feet of potential development and has a R6B zoning designation that is ideal for a boutique condominium or townhouse project.

The development site at 251 Front St. provides convenient access to Flatbush Avenue and I-278, as well as Manhattan Bridge and the Brooklyn Bridge. Located in the Dumbo neighborhood, it is home to some of Brooklyn's best restaurants, bars and boutique shopping options.

The JLL Capital Markets Investment Advisory team representing the seller includes Vice Chairmen Stephen Palmese and Brendan Maddigan; Managing Directors Ethan Stanton, Winfield Clifford and Michael Mazzara; and Director Patrick Madigan.

'The 251 Front St. opportunity was one of the last parcels of undeveloped land in the Dumbo neighborhood and Vinegar Hill submarkets,' Palmese said. 'The strength of the sale at just under $500 per buildable square foot is evidence of the long-term strength of the market.'

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment advisory, debt placement, equity placement or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,700 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2020 14:43:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPO
06/30JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Fully entitled development site in Durham sell..
PU
06/30JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Ambling sells $106M affordable housing portfol..
PU
06/29JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Affordable housing community in Minnesota trad..
PU
06/29JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL secures $27.5M refinancing through Fannie ..
PU
06/29JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : New Class A office building in Charlotte sold ..
PU
06/29JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Investor purchases Atlanta-area multi-housing ..
PU
06/29JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL names Lewis Woodward Head of Brand & Commu..
PR
06/26JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Luxury apartments sold in Chicago's North Shor..
PU
06/25JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Epoch Residential sells Phoenix apartments to ..
PU
06/25JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : New single-tenant retail building in Fullerton..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 257 M - -
Net income 2020 367 M - -
Net Debt 2020 929 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,9x
Yield 2020 0,38%
Capitalization 5 342 M 5 342 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 93 400
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 134,29 $
Last Close Price 103,46 $
Spread / Highest target 66,2%
Spread / Average Target 29,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Stephanie Plaines Global Chief Financial Officer
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Sheila A. Penrose Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-40.57%5 342
CBRE GROUP, INC.-26.22%14 808
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.25.67%12 719
A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD.45.17%6 718
POLY PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.66.84%5 569
CHINA MERCHANTS PROPERTY OPERATION AND SERVICE CO., LTD.51.45%4 613
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group